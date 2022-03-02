Park of the Week: Tokyo Disneyland

Medusa Returns This Year to Six Flags Great Adventure

Don't look now, but Medusa is returning to Six Flags Great Adventure this season, the New Jersey park announced today.

The first Bolliger & Mabillard floorless coaster opened with that name in 1999, but the park rebranded the ride as Bizarro in 2009. This year, Six Flags is going back to the Medusa name and giving the coaster a new look with Landscape Green track and restraints, Copper supports and seats, and Black Bronze train backs.



Medusa is changing its colors at Six Flags Great Adventure. Photo courtesy Six Flags

The park also promises a new Gold Rush-era backstory for the Gorgon that changes all who look at it to stone.

Medusa also will be one of four coasters to have a single rider queue this year, the park also announced, with Jersey Devil Coaster, El Toro, and Nitro also getting the bypass option. For park visitors paying to skip queues, the park's Flash Pass is moving from Q-Bot to mobile app-based Q Smart system this year.

Six Flags Great Adventure also will be rebranding the Safari Kids area as "Jr. Thrillseekers," where the Barnstormer will return for 2022. The park also will be renovating the Yum Yum Cafe and Granny's restaurants, as well as opening a Fatburger in Adventure Alley.

Finally, Six Flags Great Adventure will be introducing a Summer Vibes Festival that runs July 16 to August 14, featuring special food and drinks, plus live entertainment.

"Our largest range of enhancements in nearly five decades will focus on improving our guests' experience through technology, innovation, and renovation," Park President John Winkler said. "As the Northeast's premier family entertainment destination, we're laser-focused on providing incredible guest service in a beautiful, modern, and state-of-the art environment."

Six Flags Great Adventure opens for the season on April 2.

