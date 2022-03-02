Are Disney Fans' Star Wars Complaints on Target?

Walt Disney World's Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser opened to the public yesterday. While I hope you have been following Russell Meyer's outstanding coverage of the two-night experience's press preview last week, I wanted to open a discussion about the division that Starcruiser's price tag has caused within the Disney fan community.
I wrote about that in my Orange County Register newspaper column this week: Disney’s new Star Wars experience divides fans. [Free Archive.org link]
And I continued with some additional thoughts on Theme Park Insider's YouTube channel yesterday:
In short, Disney's far from alone in charging more for out-of-home entertainment than many people can afford. Complaining about Disney - or any other single player - won't do a thing to address the structural problems in the U.S. economy that are leaving so many families behind. That doesn't mean that people should not do something. It's just frustrating to watch people pour so much energy in the wrong direction.
That said, I am amazed by what Walt Disney Imagineering accomplished here. I just hope that Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser can evolve in a direction that allows it to deliver value to its guests while also leading to the development of additional, more affordable attractions for Disney fans around the world.
By the way, Russell has said that additional articles about Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser are coming. I have created a Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser page to archive all of Russell's on-scene stories and video, so you do not miss a thing. Thanks, again, to Russell for his coverage, and thank you, as always, for being a positive part of the Theme Park Insider community.
* * *
I could make a business out of printing that statement on T-shirts. /s
I'll bet that, sooner or later, Disney will offer a more affordable one-day version of this experience.
I saw today where theaters in LA are charging slightly more to see the new Batman movie. Soon you'll pay $10 or $20 more to sit in the middle of the theater.
I was a middle class kid and my family would go stay at the contemporary hotel for five nights. Now the bill would be more than your mortgage.
Remember going to concerts? Now the floor seats are $500, and the poors sit waaaay up there, if they can even afford to enter.
Every day in every way the gulf between the rich and the poor grows wider, with a growing majority of us effectively shut out of experiences we could previously enjoy. The rich now thumb their noses at us, whistling dixie as they not only skip the line at Disneyland, but make the rest of us wait longer as a result.
When things get bad enough the lower classes will rise up and we'll have a revolution, that's how it works. If the planet remains livable, that is. Otherwise the rich will be in space, and in Antarctica, and the rest of us will be in Mad Max world. Good times ahead!
Park prices are a pain point for Disney fans. I feel like Disney is trying to target a different audience, the very wealthy kind of audience.
people love capitalism right until they don't