Are Disney Fans' Star Wars Complaints on Target?

Walt Disney World's Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser opened to the public yesterday. While I hope you have been following Russell Meyer's outstanding coverage of the two-night experience's press preview last week, I wanted to open a discussion about the division that Starcruiser's price tag has caused within the Disney fan community.

I wrote about that in my Orange County Register newspaper column this week: Disney’s new Star Wars experience divides fans. [Free Archive.org link]

And I continued with some additional thoughts on Theme Park Insider's YouTube channel yesterday:

In short, Disney's far from alone in charging more for out-of-home entertainment than many people can afford. Complaining about Disney - or any other single player - won't do a thing to address the structural problems in the U.S. economy that are leaving so many families behind. That doesn't mean that people should not do something. It's just frustrating to watch people pour so much energy in the wrong direction.

That said, I am amazed by what Walt Disney Imagineering accomplished here. I just hope that Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser can evolve in a direction that allows it to deliver value to its guests while also leading to the development of additional, more affordable attractions for Disney fans around the world.

By the way, Russell has said that additional articles about Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser are coming. I have created a Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser page to archive all of Russell's on-scene stories and video, so you do not miss a thing. Thanks, again, to Russell for his coverage, and thank you, as always, for being a positive part of the Theme Park Insider community.

* * *

