Park of the Week: Disneyland Paris

Design Firm Thinkwell Group Agrees to Acquisition

Another major themed entertainment design firm is about to have a new owner.

Los Angeles-based Thinkwell Group announced today that it has agreed to be acquired by TAIT Group, a Pennsylvania-based global group of creative engineers, fabricators, producers, and technologists for live entertainment environments.

"For decades, our incredibly talented teams have created some of the most engaging and dynamic experiences for brands and IPs around the world," Thinkwell Group CEO Joe Zenas said. "The combination of Thinkwell's world-class talent and extraordinary project portfolio with TAIT’s ambitious vision and shared commitment is a natural progression to expand the global footprint and broaden the reach of both companies."

Thinkwell has designed major attractions around the world, including the Theme Park Insider Award-winning Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the Thea Award-winning Lionsgate Entertainment World, attractions in the Warner Bros. Studio Tours in London and Hollywood, and the USA Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai. Thinkwell maintains offices in Los Angeles, Montreal, and Abu Dhabi.



Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood

"Thinkwell's trusted reputation, exceptional talent and extensive portfolio are valued by all of us at TAIT," TAIT Group CEO Adam Davis said. "Together we will usher in a new era of live and location-based entertainment for the industry."

In December, TAIT acquired Orlando-based ITEC Entertainment Corporation, another themed entertainment design firm with experience in theme parks, resorts, entertainment centers, cultural attractions, and themed retail. As with the ITEC acquisition, Thinkwell's leadership team will remain with the company.

TAIT's portfolio includes major concert tours, including the Billie Eilish Where Did We Go Tour, cruise ships, including Carnival Mardi Gras, and theatrical productions, including Anything Goes at London's Barbican Theatre.

The Thinkwell acquisition provides the latest example in a post-lockdown consolidation within the entertainment design industry. Last November, RWS Entertainment Group acquired themed entertainment firm JRA.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)