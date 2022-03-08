Park of the Week: Disneyland Paris

New Feature to Highlight Industry Pros' Favorite Attractions

I am thrilled to introduce a new weekly feature that we will begin tomorrow here on Theme Park Insider.

One my goals with this site is to introduce people to great example of themed entertainment beyond the ones everyone seems to know. That's why we cover theme parks around the world as well as attractions outside theme parks. The designers who create your favorite theme park rides and shows often work on a much wider variety of attractions and destinations throughout their career. Why not consider some of them on your next vacation or getaway?

To that end, I have asked some leading themed entertainment design pros to share some of their favorite attractions with readers here on Theme Park Insider. Tomorrow, Shawn McCoy, Executive Vice President, JRA – Part of RWS Entertainment Group, will kick off our new weekly feature by introducing you to one of his favorites.



Shawn McCoy

At least initially, I have asked these pros to steer clear of the big parks at Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and Disneyland. At some point, we might get to unsung attractions at those destinations, but I wanted to start by focusing elsewhere, to help show people the wide range of great themed entertainment design around the world.

And I also have asked contributors not to talk about their own projects. I want you to see the respect that pros in this industry have for each others' work, and for you to get an insight into how themed entertainment professionals experience, feel about, and evaluate others' attractions.

I hope that these suggestions might help you to expand your "to-do" list for summer vacations, area roadtrips, and even dream international journeys. Then beyond that, I hope that what you read in these posts will help you to better understand and appreciate familiar attractions, so that you can see them from a fresh and more informed perspective.

Shawn will get things going for us tomorrow, but I want to extend an invitation to all other themed entertainment professionals who read Theme Park Insider to participate, as well. If you would like to contribute a post highlighting a favorite attraction around the world, please email me at themeparkinsider(at)gmail.com.

