Super Nintendo World to Open in Hollywood in 2023

Super Nintendo World will open in 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood, the park announced today.

The first installation of Universal Creative's Mario-themed land opened at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka last year. Super Nintendo World features an augmented reality interactive Mario Kart dark ride as well as abundant stand-alone interactive play opportunities throughout the land.

Universal has announced that Super Nintendo World will be coming to parks in California, Florida, and Singapore, but up until now had not provided any additional details about those projects. But today, in honor of "Mario Day" (Mar10 - get it?), Universal revealed the opening year for the Hollywood installation.

The Orlando installation is expected to be part of the Epic Universe park opening in 2025, while Singapore's will be part of Universal Studios Sinagpore's expansion, which gets underway this year with the closing of its Madagascar land.

While fans await the land's grand opening in California next year, Universal Studios Hollywood will turn its Feature Presentation retail location on the Upper Lot into a Super Nintendo World store. The opening for that is "soon," Universal said.

