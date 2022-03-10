Park of the Week: Disneyland Paris

Walt Disney World Shares TRON Coaster Updates

Work is progressing on the TRON Lightcycle Run roller coaster at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. And Walt Disney Imagineers are sharing a couple updates on that today.

Imagineer Jerold Kaplan shared an update that push-pull testing is about to begin on the Vekoma Custom Designed Family Coaster.

The testing will ensure that TRON's unique "lightcycle"-styled trains will have the appropriate clearance throughout the 3,169 feet of track. After that phase, Disney will move on to launch testing, followed by running weighted "dummies" on the coaster for test runs. It will be "several months" before actual test riders from the attraction's design team take to the track.

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, Imagineer Angela Wu shared details about the canopy installation on the ride, which first appeared at Shanghai Disneyland when that park opened in 2016.

Walt Disney World has not yet announced an opening date for TRON Lightcycle Run, but based on today's updates, a 2023 debut - probably in the first half of the year - appears most likely.

