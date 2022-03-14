Park of the Week: Knott's Berry Farm

Midsummer Scream Convention to Return This July

The world's largest annual Halloween and horror convention is returning to Long Beach, California this summer.

Midsummer Scream will run July 29-31 at the Long Beach Convention Center, returning after a two-year absence. In place of the big show in Long Beach last year, Midsummer Scream presented a smaller Awaken the Spirits event in Pasadena.

But this year's convention will bring back The Hall of Shadows, with more than a dozen haunted walk-through attractions plus slider stunt shows, The Screaming Room on-site horror short film festival, an all-new Museum of Halloween, and Paranormal Pixie's Pumpkin Patch, with crafts, storytelling and more for younger guests.

Special guests also will appear at the event, including James Jude Courtney from the Halloween franchise. Tickets are on sale now on the Midsummer Scream website, starting at about $23 for one-day ticket using the discount code SCREAM. Regular prices for one-day tickets range from $32-47, with weekend tickets at $63. A "Gold Bat" pass is $135 and includes early entry each day, front of line access to select attraction, priority access to panels, and admission to the Midsummer Scream After Dark Saturday night party.

For more information, visit MidsummerScream.org.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)