Terror Tram Announcement Highlights Midsummer Scream

Terror Tram is coming back to Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights this year. Creative Director John Murdy made the announcement to a full house of fans at the Midsummer Scream presents Awaken the Spirits event in Pasadena this afternoon.

Murdy also announced that the previously announced Universal Monsters: Bride of Frankenstein Lives maze will be scored by Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, who composed the music for the previous Universal Monsters mazes in 2018 and 2019. And the conclusion of the maze will be a scarezone called "Universal Monsters Silver Scream Queenz," featuring Dracula's Daughter, She-Wolf, and the mummy Anck-su-namun.

Most of Murdy's hour-long presentation detailed the Bride of Frankenstein maze, which I will transcribe in a separate post later this evening. (Update: Here it is!)

Murdy's Halloween Horror Nights presentation wrapped day one of Midsummer Scream’s Awaken the Spirits event at the Pasadena Convention Center. Thousands of fans filled the center as hundreds of vendors offered Halloween and horror-themed art, costumes, masks, home haunt supplies, local event tickets and more on the show floor.

Other panels today included a presentation from The Thirteenth Floor, which is putting on the LA Haunted Hayride and Delusion events locally this fall.

San Jose’s Winchester Mystery House also detailed its upcoming All Hallows’ Eve event, which will include an all-ages “Jack o’ Lantern Trail” and a teens and adults only “Lost in the House” tour.

“We had a few main goals when setting up this show before I even started writing the script,” scriptwriter Riley Raubacher said of "Lost in the House." "One was that we want the tour groups to be in the house at the same time as a paranormal investigation team. The other was that everybody's going to get lost - the tour group, the tour guide is going to get lost and the paranormal investigation team is going to get lost. Nobody knows where they're going.

“The other thing that was a big goal for us was to set up an atmosphere that was very creepy, very unnerving. If you go on this tour, we want you to feel like there's something right over your shoulder. Like [you] just saw something out of the corner of your eye but you're not quite sure. We wanted to really set up that kind of creepy atmosphere and then build on it as the show progresses. And then of course I really wanted to try to have a couple of good jumpscares.”

Tickets for the All Hallows’ Eve events start at $15.99 for the all-ages event up to $69.99 for the all event pass.

Midsummer Scream presents Awaken the Spirits concludes Sunday with presentations from Six Flags Magic Mountain's Fright Fest, Ventura County Fear Grounds, and look back (and forward) from the creators of Queen Mary's Dark Harbor.

* * *

