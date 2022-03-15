Park of the Week: Knott's Berry Farm

Disney World Plans Vacation Club Expansion at the Polynesian

Disney is proposing to add a new Disney Vacation Club building at Walt Disney World's Polynesian Village Resort.

The DVC expansion will include an undisclosed number of Villas for DVC owners and guests as well as "new recreation offerings and dining options," according to Disney. The expansion is planned to open in late 2024.



Concept art courtesy Disney

"It's no secret that our Members and Guests love the monorail resorts at Walt Disney World," Disney Vacation Club senior vice president and general manager Bill Diercksen said. "Expanding our Disney Vacation Club offerings at the Polynesian would give our Members and Guests yet another incredible option for staying close to the magic while making vacation memories that last a lifetime."

Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows currently has 380 Disney Vacation Club villas, including two-bedroom "Bora Bora Bungalows" located over the waters of the Seven Seas Lagoon.

