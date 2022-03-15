Disney World Plans Vacation Club Expansion at the Polynesian

Disney is proposing to add a new Disney Vacation Club building at Walt Disney World's Polynesian Village Resort.
The DVC expansion will include an undisclosed number of Villas for DVC owners and guests as well as "new recreation offerings and dining options," according to Disney. The expansion is planned to open in late 2024.
"It's no secret that our Members and Guests love the monorail resorts at Walt Disney World," Disney Vacation Club senior vice president and general manager Bill Diercksen said. "Expanding our Disney Vacation Club offerings at the Polynesian would give our Members and Guests yet another incredible option for staying close to the magic while making vacation memories that last a lifetime."
Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows currently has 380 Disney Vacation Club villas, including two-bedroom "Bora Bora Bungalows" located over the waters of the Seven Seas Lagoon.
* * *
This move is as brilliant as it is obvious. They already have two gate crahse attractions still to open in the parks. Then comes the new Futureworld at EPCOT. Meanwhile, UO has no e-tix rumored or announced for its existing parks. This leads us to reasonably believe that there will be no major Universal attractions until UEU which opens (maybe) in 2025.
A DVC resort generates a captive subscriber audience.
Well played Disney.
In other, not-unrelated news, the Spirit of Aloha show is not coming back and now officially is closed permanently.
OK TH, then how do you explain Disney abandoning Reflections? If Disney wanted to increase their "captive subscriber audience", they already had a path to meet demand with the previously announced and now seemingly abandoned project.
Also, if Disney is so desperate for a "captive subscriber audience", why have they continually undermined DVC owners since the pandemic with new policies and procedures that remove advantages for frequent guests? This is just another high end cash grab.
"In other, not-unrelated news, the Spirit of Aloha show is not coming back and now officially is closed permanently."
BOOOOOOO
I guess Disney's retort would be, "You can go to Aulani!" I never had a chance to see Spirit of Aloha, but it was on the bucket list. Hoop De Doo Revue laid off its cast earlier this year, so that dinner show is probably done too.
RM: "OK TH, then how do you explain Disney abandoning Reflections?"
Me: I don't, and I can't. But neither can you -- without knowing the details of the buildings' designs or the nature of the sites or the projected operating costs of each property. And by the way, the concept for this property could have been in the works for years. It could have followed Reflections. Disney might have flopped the schedule. Also Reflections could still be built some time down the road. Neither you or I have definitive information indicating one way or another.
RM: "If Disney wanted to increase their 'captive subscriber audience' ..."
Me: Um, "if"? They announced their plans so I don't think it's a matter of "if".
RM: "... they already had a path to meet demand with the previously announced and now seemingly abandoned project."
Me: And they no doubt evaluated that "path" and elected to go in another direction.
RM: "Also, if Disney is so desperate for a 'captive subscriber audience' ... "
Me: Who said they were "desperate"?
RM: ".... why have they continually undermined DVC owners since the pandemic with new policies and procedures that remove advantages for frequent guests?"
Me: I couldn't say. But this one guy recently posted "...there's still demand for DVC."
RM: "This is just another high end cash grab."
Me: And?
I love it TH!!! Your silver lining perspective on Disney never wavers. Don't you find it concerning to see DVC pushing what appears to be a higher margin project (on a very aggressive 2.5 year delivery schedule) over a project that was more geared to address the major inventory problem with DVC? There's no doubt that additional DVC units at the Poly will be very popular (and lucrative) - Disney hints at this by noting the love of Monorail units in the press release. But for rank and file DVC owners, the points needed to stay at Monorail units is prohibitive, and accessibility of inventory to these owners won't be addressed with this addition. DVC needs additional mid-level units, which would have been addressed with Reflections, not more high-end units created with this addition. It's another example of Disney going after the high-end cash grab for short term financial gain instead of the broader audience that will ensure long-term loyalty.
It's difficult to tell whether these decisions will impact the overall popularity and financial success of WDW down the road, but it's certainly part of a concerning trend of Disney casting off the blue-collar crowd that scratches and claws every penny to afford a WDW vacation in favor of the white-collar travelers that generate high per-cap numbers but aren't nearly as loyal. If nothing else, this announcement should be a clear signal to fans that Disney considers itself a luxury brand reserved primarily for 6-figure incomes.
Also, what makes you think UO won't build another e-ticket at USF or IOA between now and 2025 (FWIW, YOU brought up the competitor down the street, not me)? They recently closed Shrek 4-D, and rumor has it that either a Secret Life of Pets or Kung Fu Panda clone would replace it (both fringe d/e-tickets). They just reopened Poseidon's Fury, and have reportedly put up new construction walls around parts of KidZone. While I wouldn't expect any massive, jaw-dropping additions before Epic Universe opens in 2025 (by nature, all the best ideas are going to be slated for the new park for the greatest impact), it doesn't mean that UC will be completely ignoring their existing parks.
After GOTGCR and Tron, what does Disney have on the horizon? The mythical Future World remake that is progressing on geologic time (aside from the Moana splash pad)? The oft-rumored Indy reskinning of Dinoland USA at DAK? Frankly, if you look at the current projects and long term rumors, as much as Universal is clearing the deck for Disney right now through the end of WDW50, Disney is similarly clearing the deck for Universal in 2025 for Epic Universe.
How will this impact the monorail during construction? Getting cranes and heavy equipment under the beam would be difficult, or swinging a crane boom over it would be even more difficult. I would suspect a portion of track needs to be removed for some period of time. They probably won't build a new station for this stop, as they don't have a specific one for Baylake Tower or Grand Floridian DVC
@K2fourski - I would expect a crane to be mobilized in pieces, and then assembled on the lake-side of the Monorail track. Even smaller mobile cranes used for deliveries and smaller lifts could easily drive under the track and then boom-up on the construction site. The concept drawings appear to put this addition right on top of where the Spirit of Aloha show building is currently (between Poly and Grand Floridian), which is why the closure accompanied this announcement.
I would not expect an additional Monorail stop for this addition as none was provided for Bay Lake Tower nor the Grand Floridian DVC expansion. It looks to be @5-8 minute walk to the Poly Monorail Station (about the same as Bay Lake Tower is to the Contemporary Station).
RM: "... certainly part of a concerning trend ..."
Me: "Concerning" to whom, exactly? And you never answered my question about who claimed Disney was "desperate"?
RM: "... of Disney casting off the blue-collar crowd ..."
Me: First Disney has put millions into upgrading and renovating the rooms at their econ resorts -- Pop Century, the All Stars, the Caribbean, etc. While that may not be new construction, it still represents a substantial investment in the "blue-collar crowd" (your words) that "scratches and claws every penny to afford a WDW vacation" (also your drama queenesque words)." Also if this "claw and scratch" crowd (who you have previously referred to as "Disney drones" -- which is just so classy) is facing this sort of hardship, any level of timeshare would be out of their reach. Thus wouldn't you be attacking Disney in the same manner if they had built Reflections?
RM: "... in favor of the white-collar travelers that generate high per-cap numbers but aren't nearly as loyal."
Me: Where is you benchmark data that proves that difference in loyalty? Is the intensity of that "drone" feeling really dictated by class?
RM: "After GOTGCR and Tron, what does Disney have on the horizon?"
Me: Well there is Play Pavilion at EPCOT, for starters. But I have to wonder, if UO opens UEU in 2025 (which is not guaranteed and has not been officially announced) that would mean, at a minimum there would be a four year gap between e-tix (dino coaster to UEU) at Universal. Now if you are fair minded and allow Disney the same legroom that would mean it would be acceptable (by your standards) for Disney to follow a 2023 TRON with a new gate crasher in 2027.
NEXT!
I just don't get the mixed messages that Disney has been sending recently. They have been making clear moves since the beginning of the pandemic to attract more first time visitors while reducing advantages/perks for DVC and locals making frequent trips to WDW. Just before the pandemic struck, Disney had announced and began groundwork for Reflections - A Disney Lakeside Lodge, which was to be an exclusive DVC property on the old River Country site. Construction on that project has been idle throughout the pandemic, and there's no sign that it will resume any time soon. Now Disney comes out and announces another DVC expansion for the Poly (on top of the uber expensive Villas and Bungalows) without any update on the Reflections project.
They can't have their cake and eat it too, and while there's still demand for DVC (as evidenced by limited inventory right now for current owners, mostly because DVC owners didn't use any points in 2020 or 2021 and need to use them in 2022 before they are lost), but is DVC really a good investment any more given the reduction in benefits and increases in fees? Why did they spend money on design work for a DVC resort only to let it sit idle and then design another Poly expansion?