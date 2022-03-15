Park of the Week: Knott's Berry Farm

Efteling Invites a Mad Hatter to Its Birthday Celebration

Efteling is adding another fairytale to honor its 70th anniversary this year. But this fairytale won't be going into the park's Fairytale Forest.

Alice in Wonderland will be a pop-up experience on the park's playing field. Opening March 28 and continuing through October 3, the experience will invite guests to be part of a "mad birthday tea party," hosted by the Mad Hatter and March Hare.

"Efteling is celebrating its seventieth anniversary in turbulent times, so the importance of being together and escaping reality once in a while is more important than ever," Efteling CEO Fons Jurgens said. "We have consciously chosen to create a temporary but innovative fairytale that is about celebration. Here our visitors will be the guests of honour and play an active part in the fairytale with the help of the Mad Hatter and March Hare. Efteling will always remain true to the fairytales, but is also looking for different and unique ways to innovate throughout the years to ensure we celebrate another seventy years."



Image courtesy Efteling

Here is the park's description of the pop-up:

Visitors will go down a rabbit hole into the March Hare’s vegetable garden, where there are activities throughout the day and cheerful music is always playing. The Mad Hatter and the March Hare invite their guests of honour to the mad tea party table, laid with teacups, cakes and party hats. Those who pay attention will see that seven chairs are reserved for Efteling’s residents. The hosts and their guests have a jolly good time while rhyming, singing and dancing. Around the party table and in a number of wondrous scenes reminiscent of the famous children’s book, guests can take funny pictures, as well as join and leave at any time. There will be a souvenir stand and a welcoming area with snacks and drinks in the vegetable garden.

Efteling recently unveiled its revamped World of Sindbad area, featuring the rethemed Sirocco spinner ride and Archipel play area. The park also recently announced plans to replace its Spookslot (Haunted Castle) walk-through with a new attraction and to add another hotel, this time in the park at its entrance.

For discounted tickets to the park, please visit our international travel partner's Efteling tickets page.

