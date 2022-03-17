Park of the Week: Knott's Berry Farm

More Jumanji Rides Coming to Merlin Theme Parks

The new Jumanji dark ride that opens next month in Italy will not be a one-off. Sony Pictures Entertainment and Merlin Entertainments announced today that they have completed a deal for Merlin to develop and install an undisclosed number of Jumanji-themed attractions at its theme parks and water parks in Europe and North America.

Jumanji The Adventure will open April 2 at Italy's Gardaland theme park. Designed by Merlin Magic Making, the ride will feature multi-motion ride vehicles by Oceaneering, media effects by Framestore, as well as a massive, 21-foot-tall Stone Giant animatronic by Futuraform. You can learn more about the ride in our previous post, World's First Jumanji Theme Park Ride to Open in April.

Merlin revealed today that a second installation of the ride will open in 2023 at a park to be named later. Gardaland also will open Jumanji-themed hotel bedrooms along with the ride's debut.



Jumanji-themed hotel bedroom. Image courtesy Merlin

"Merlin is the ideal company to bring the world of Jumanji to life," Sony Pictures Entertainment EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment Jeffrey Godsick said. "Their commitment to strong storytelling, quality of craftsmanship and fantastic guest experiences ensure that fans of Jumanji will be fully immersed into the worlds of our films and have an unforgettable experience. I am very pleased to expand our relationship with the great team at Merlin."

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)