Space 220 Gets Some Menu Changes at Walt Disney World

Disney's partners at the Patina Group have made some changes to the menu at Epcot's Space 220 restaurant.

Space 220 opened last year next to the Mission: Space pavilion. The prix-fixe restaurant is themed to be in orbit 220 miles above the Earth, with diners taking a "space elevator" from Disney World up to the dining room. Lunch for adults costs $55 and includes a Lift-Off (appetizer) and Star Course (entrée), while dinner costs $79 and adds a Supernova Sweet (dessert).

The restaurant has added a Steak Salad and Quinoa Burger as Star Course options at lunch, as well as a Short Cake to Supernova Sweets options. The dessert is available as a $14 add-on at lunch.



Steak Salad with Marinated Filet Tips, Iceberg Wedges, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Chives, Blue Cheese Crumble and Horseradish Dressing. Photos courtesy Patina Group



Quinoa-Vegetable Burger, Baby Arugula, Tomato, Yellow Beet Citrus and Mayonnaise



Short Cake - a Matcha Air Cake with Mascarpone Mousse and Strawberries

In addition, Space 220 has added a $24 Shrimp Cocktail with "U 10 Shrimp and Classic Horseradish Cocktail Sauce" to its Flight Bites in the Lounge.

In addition, Space 220 has changed one Lift-Off and three Star Course selections.



Space Greens

The Space Greens salad now includes a dressing made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Cointreau, thyme simple syrup, strawberry and fresh lemon juice instead of the apple cider dressing it had before.



Space Glazed Duck Breast

The X2 Duck is now Space Glazed Duck Breast, with fried Jasmine rice, asparagus, pineapple and orange Hoisin sauce.



Supreme Chicken Breast

The Roasted Free-range Chicken is now Supreme Chicken Breast, a seared chicken breast with polenta Parmesan cake, petite Balsamic lentils and basil oil.



Florida Red Snapper

The Florida Red Snapper now comes with fennel Barigoule and potato stew.

Reservations are pretty much essential for lunch and dinner at Space 220 and can be made on Disney World's website.

