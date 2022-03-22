Park of the Week: Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Check Out the Ferraris on Parade at Ferrari World

It's theme park tradition for a parade of characters through a park. Walt Disney World just brought back its big Magic Kingdom parade and the classic Electric Light Parade soon will be returning to Disneyland.

But what do you do when your park's "characters" are... well, a little different than the standard cartoon characters? Well, you still can parade them around the park. So that's what Ferrari World Abu Dhabi did last weekend. The Yas Island theme park welcomed local Ferrari owners to drive through the park for the "Ferrari Owners Club UAE Car Parade."



Photos courtesy Farah Experiences

Last weekend was a great one for Ferrari fans, as the Formula 1 team kicked off the 2022 season with a 1-2 finish in nearby Bahrain, giving the Scuderia an early lead in the Constructors' Championship. While the Ferrari car parade is not an everyday occurrence at Ferrari World, Ferrari road and Formula 1 cars fill the park, allowing fans from around the world to "find that Ferrari feeling."

Want a taste? Here is our walking tour of the park.

