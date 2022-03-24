Park of the Week: Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Here's Another Perspective on Busch Gardens' Pantheon

Pantheon opens officially to the public Friday morning at Busch Gardens Williamsburg in Virginia. Today, the park hosted a media preview day, and our Russell Meyer was there to ride this Intamin multi-launch coaster. Again.

In case you missed it, Russell reviewed the coaster for use earlier this week, based on a Passholder Preview ride last weekend: Busch Gardens Offers a Divine Experience on Pantheon. Today, though, the park was set up to record reverse point of view [RPOV] video of invited media representatives, so Russell took his place in the hot seat for another ride.

With a height requirement of 52 inches, Pantheon is a 3,328-foot Intamin coaster that features four launches, two inversions, a maximum height of 180 feet, a 95-degree drop, and a top speed of 72 mph. For comparison with today's RPOV video, here is the front-row, forward-facing video that Russell recorded earlier. (On a much clearer day, too, it seems!)

