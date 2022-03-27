Park of the Week: Hersheypark

Theme Park of the Week: Hersheypark

Our Theme Park of the Week this week is Pennsylvania's Hersheypark, which opens for its 2022 season on Saturday.

The most popular independent theme park in the United States, Hersheypark traces its history back to 1906, when Milton Hershey opened the park as a recreation facility for public in his chocolate factory town. Today, Hersheypark offers a line-up of 14 roller coasters, tying it for having the fourth-most coasters in the nation.

Among those coasters, our readers' top pick is the park's most recent coaster, the 2020 Bolliger & Mabillard Hyper, Candymonium.

New for this year will be a Jolly Rancher retheme for the former Sidewinder, which is becoming Jolly Rancher Remix. The Vekoma Boomerang is getting a a "flavor tunnel" and five different randomized ride profiles - each with different music, lights, and... scents.



Jolly Rancher Remix. Concept images courtesy Hersheypark

Hersheypark also is adding a Zamperla Nebulaz called Mix'd Flavored By Jolly Rancher next to that coaster. Both attractions will open later this summer.

Until then, fans can enjoy the rest of the park's coaster line-up, including favorites such as Fahrenheit, Storm Runner, Lightning Racer, and Skyrush.

Located in Hershey, Hersheypark opened its new Hershey's Chocolatetown entrance plaza in 2020. But chocolate lovers should not overlook the Hershey's Chocolate World indoor attraction next door, which is open year-round and features a free dark ride, Hershey's Chocolate Tour. Ticketed attractions at Hershey's Chocolate World include a 4D movie, a Create Your Own Candy Bar experience, the Hershey's Unwrapped: A Chocolate Tasting Journey show, and a Hershey Trolley Works tour of the town.

For our readers' ranking of the park's coasters, please visit our Hersheypark page.

