Hyperspace Mountain Is Coming Back to Disneyland

Hyperspace Mountain is returning to Disneyland next month.

The Star Wars-themed overlay to Tomorrowland's Space Mountain indoor roller coaster will return on April 29, following a one-day refurbishment to make the switch. Hyperspace Mountain puts riders in the middle of a Star Wars space battle, with digital projections of TIE fighters, Star Destroyers, and X-Wings, while listening to an on-board Star Wars musical score.

Hyperspace Mountain debuted at Disneyland back in 2015, appearing occasionally since then. It's one of a few themed overlays that Disneyland has used on Space Mountain since its 2003 rebuild: the Halloween-themed Ghost Galaxy and Nightmare Nebula overlays, as well as the original Rockin' Space Mountain overlay.

The Hyperspace Mountain overlay will return a week before Disneyland hosts the first of three hard-ticket Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite events, on May 3, 4, and 27. The final night for that after-hours event comes during the Star Wars Celebration fan convention at the nearby Anaheim Convention Center on May 26-29.

Disneyland has not announced an end date for Hyperspace Mountain.

Hyperspace Mountain's return also comes just a few days after another popular alternate attraction returns to Disneyland's vault. Soarin' Over California is now playing during the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, which runs through April 26. After that, the Soarin' Around the World version of Disney's flying theater show returns to DCA.

