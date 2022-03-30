Park of the Week: Hersheypark

Disney World to Offer Taste of the World at Connections Eatery

Walt Disney World is leaning into Epcot's new "world celebration" theme with its upcoming restaurant in the former Future World. Disney today revealed the menu for Connections Eatery, which is replacing the Electric Umbrella in the park's renamed World Celebration neighborhood.

Burgers lead the menu, so Disney is not straying too far from theme park conventions. But it's giving several of its Connections Eatery burgers global twists. In addition to an American Classic Burger with lettuce, pickle, tomato and Cheddar (and roasted garlic spread?), the new restaurant will offer Southwestern, Mediterranean, French Bistro, and Banh Mi Burgers. Prices will range from $12-13 for each.



Southwestern, Mediterranean, French Bistro, and Banh Mi Burgers

The Southwestern Burger will include Roasted Corn-Chipotle Salsa, Oaxaca Cheese Crema, Chamoy, and Guacamole Spread. The Mediterranean will come with shredded Lettuce, Pickled Vegetable and Feta Relish, and Zhoug Mayonnaise on Doner Bread. The French Bistro will have Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Brie, Mushrooms, and Dijon Mayonnaise on Brioche. The Bahn Mi will be Miso-marinated beef with Pickled Vegetables, Sriracha Mayonnaise on a Sub Roll.

Connections Eatery also will offer plant-based (i.e. no tuna and no eggs) Niçoise-style Salad ($10.29) and General Tso Chicken Salad ($11.49) with Broccoli Slaw, Red Bell Pepper, Mandarin Oranges, Edamame, Crispy Wontons, Warm Fried Chicken, and General Tso's Dressing.

Four pizzas will complete the menu: Five-Cheese, Pepperoni, Meatball, and a plant-based Curry Spice Pizza, with Carrot, Potato, Peas, Tomato, Plant-based Mozzarella, and Lime "Yogurt," served with Mediterranean Side Salad. The cheese pizza is $10.49, while the others will go for $10.99.

Kids's meals will be a cheeseburger, grilled chicken Bao, chicken nuggets basket, or five-cheese pizza. Prices range from $7.49-7.99 there.

Connections Eatery's dessert will be a Liege Waffle, served with Strawberries, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce for $5.29. Other sweets include Apple Pie Gelato Shake or Mango-Coconut Milk Shake, both for $7.29.

There's a Watermelon-Mint Agua Fresca on the drink menu in addition to the regular Coca-Cola products. The adult beverage menu includes a gin-based Cucumber and Thai Basil Cooler cocktail as well as four beers and four wines. Connections Eatery will serve Joffrey's Coffee, or you can order Starbucks from the Connections Cafe next door.

Connections Eatery will open at Epcot this spring.

