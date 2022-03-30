Park of the Week: Hersheypark

The World's Longest Wooden Coaster Gets Even Longer

The world's longest wooden roller coaster is getting even longer in 2022. Kings Island today detailed its winter-long retracking project for The Beast, which has resulted in lengthening the world-record coaster from from 7,359 to 7,361 feet.

The project began in November as crews refurbished 2,000 feet of the coaster's track. The main focus was re-profiling The Beast's first drop, steepening it from 45 degrees to 53 degrees. The change allows the coaster to enter the ensuing tunnel lower, allowing for a smoother transition through the tunnel and into the ride's second hill and drop.



The Beast's first drop, re-profiled with new lumber. Photos courtesy Kings Island

The project is expected to be complete in May.



Here's the new lumber being installed on the entry to The Beast's 540-degree helix.

"When you look at roller coaster records, they're being beat all the time," Kings Island Vice President and General Manager Mike Koontz said. "But there's one record that no park in the world has been able to beat for more than 40 years, until now, and that's the record for the longest wooden roller coaster."

We won't have a POV of the new track until it's complete (of course), so until then, enjoy the current front-row, on-ride video of The Beast, which shows off the terrain coaster's four-minute-plus ride time, three tunnels, and eight banked turns.

Kings Island opens for its 2022 season on Saturday, April 16. We expect our travel partner to have discounted tickets to the park available soon. So watch their Kings Island Discount Tickets page.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (5)