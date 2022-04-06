Park of the Week: Six Flags Great Adventure

First Look: Efteling's New Grand Hotel

Dutch theme park resort Efteling is sharing the first concept art of the new hotel that it will open in 2024, next to the park's entrance.

To be called the Efteling Grand Hotel, the seven-story building will offer 143 rooms and approximately 700 beds. In addition, the hotel will offer a spa with swimming pool and two restaurants, including seating on a terrace overlooking the Aquanura water show in the park.



Efteling Grand Hotel. Concept art courtesy World of Efteling resort

Design elements include a giant clock with a pendulum, sitting under the building's green oxidized copper roof, a nine-meter high and 16-meter wide arcade that leads into the park, and a two-story glass conservatory, which will including restaurant seating.

"This striking and unique addition will be the central point in the World of Efteling, inspired by the history of the park and Scandinavian ports," lead designer Sander de Bruijn said. "In terms of design, this hotel fits in with other characteristic buildings at Efteling, but its shape and functionality give it a character all of its own. Nature, greenery and water are the connecting factors. Hotel guests, as well as visitors of the theme park, will be able to discover the wonderful environment of this new place from early until late."

Efteling Grand Hotel will be the first of Efteling's on-site hotels to be located within the park's boundaries. Site prep work is underway for an anticipated opening in 2024.

