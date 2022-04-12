Park of the Week: Kings Island

Warner Bros. to Bring IT Attraction to Las Vegas

One of Warner Bros.’ top horror franchises soon will have a new home in Las Vegas.

Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment is partnering with Egan Escape Productions to create a new escape room experience based on the “IT” franchise, Escape IT.

“‘IT’ is one of our most iconic horror film franchises and we cannot wait for fans to be able to come face-to-face with the infamous Pennywise and the town of Derry in a way they’ve never experienced before,” Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment Senior Vice President Peter van Roden said. “We’re thrilled to work with Egan Escape Productions as they are experts in the space bringing complexity and attention to every detail to help bring our immersive horror experiences to the next level.”

Escape IT will offer two multi-room experiences, themed to IT and its sequel, IT Chapter Two. Visitors will try to evade Pennywise the Clown as they navigate locations from the films such as Neibolt House, the Losers’ Clubhouse, the Derry Canal Days Festival, and sewers below Derry.

The experience will feature “more than 20 interactive rooms, state-of-the-art special FX, lighting, animatronics, and live actors,” according to Warner Bros.’ press release.

To be located five minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, Escape IT also will offer an IT retail location with exclusive merchandise, photo ops, and midway games. Ticket information, including prices and on-sale dates, will be released later.

Warner Bros. just changed hands, as former owner AT&T has spun off the company to Discovery, creating this week the new Warner Bros. Discovery. Warner Bros. has been growing its presence in themed entertainment recently, with expanding studio tours and experiences in Hollywood, the United Kingdom, and Japan, as well as theme parks in Abu Dhabi and Australia.

