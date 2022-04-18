Park of the Week: Disney's Animal Kingdom

Here Are the Songs on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

The Walt Disney World Resort today revealed which GenX hits will make up the soundtrack for Epcot's upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind indoor roller coaster, which debuts next month.

Like on the Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout drop ride at Disney California Adventure (please read that review, if you haven't - it's one of my all-time favorites), a random selection of one of six songs will punctuate the action on the ride. On Cosmic Rewind, visitors to the Wonders of Xandar pavilion will board Starjumpers to help the Guardians stop the celestial Eson, who's up to something that no doubt imperils the future of Earth and the rest of the Galaxy.

While you are saving all of creation, you will be rocking out to one of these classic tunes, straight from Peter Quill's personal Zune collection:

“September” by Earth, Wind & Fire

“Disco Inferno” by the Trammps

“Conga” by Miami Sound Machine

“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears

“I Ran” by A Flock of Seagulls

“One Way or Another” by Blondie

Disney says that "you won’t know which track you’ll hear each time you ride until you actually blast off with the Guardians." But we here at Theme Park Insider will ask which song you are hoping to get when you ride.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens officially at Epcot on May 27. The new attraction's media preview is the first week of May, so watch Theme Park Insider for our review then.

* * *

Just for reference, here were the six songs that the Guardians ride at the Disneyland Resort got:

“Born To Be Wild” by Steppenwolf

“I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5

“Burning Love” by Elvis Presley

“Free Ride” by The Edgar Winters Group

“Give Up The Funk” by Parliament

“Hit Me With Your Best Shot” by Pat Benatar

