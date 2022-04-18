Park of the Week: Disney's Animal Kingdom

First Look at Disneyland's New Main Street Electrical Parade Finale

We are less than a week away from the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade to Disneyland. Today, Disney is sharing first look photos of the new Grand Finale float that will debut with the parade's return.

The new 118-foot unit replaces the Bicentennial-inspired "To Honor America" unit. (America's 200th birthday was 46 years ago, BTW. Hey, it almost made it to the Semiquincentennial in 2026!) The new float features characters from a dozen Disney and Pixar animated films, as well as Disneyland's It's a Small World ride.



Photos courtesy Disney

Here's a closer look at the final element in the unit, which leans into the Mary Blair design inspiration for entire unit.

The Main Street Electrical Parade is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, so Disney chose this production for the return of parades to the Walt's original theme park. The parade officially returns Friday, along with the Disneyland Forever fireworks and World of Color over at Disney California Adventure. Stay tuned later this week for coverage of the parade's return.

