Listen to the Difference on Universal Studios' Electric Trams

We told you earlier this week that The Trams at Universal Studios Hollywood Are Going Electric. Today, the folks at Universal Studios Hollywood invited me and other local reporters to ride on one of the newly converted electric vehicles.

You will notice the difference between these and the diesel-powered trams immediately - just listen. The noisy old diesel engines generate a background din that persists through the Studio Tour, keeping riders from hearing all the details in the ride's on-board media as well as the natural sound in the tour's attraction encounters.

The converted trams allow you to hear the details on the Studio Tour like never before. It's not completely quiet - you can hear the tires on the pavement and the squeak of the seats bouncing along that sometimes uneven ground. But it's far better than the experience on the traditional trams.

Take a listen to the tour's Jaws encounter. You can hear the Amity air rustle as the tram drives past. And, oh yeah, the roar of those explosions hits different here, too.

On our abbreviated press tour today, we did not go through the three indoor attraction encounters: King Kong, Earthquake, and Fast & Furious. I would think that the difference between the quiet, zero-emission electric vehicles and the diesel-powered ones would be even more pronounced there, where we finally can avoid the amplified sound (and smell) in those enclosed spaces.

After the tour, Glen Connally, Universal Studios Hollywood's Senior Vice President, Operations & Technical Services, spoke with us about the conversion. I asked some of your questions about tech specs, but Connally declined to get too specific.

Four of the park's 21 trams are now electric, with the rest of the fleet scheduled to be converted to electric power by early 2025. How to tell the difference from a distance? The diesel trams carry the "Universal Studios" brand in the traditional gold color, while the electric trams have Universal Studios written in green.

