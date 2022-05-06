Park of the Week: Cedar Point

Puy du Fou Set for Expansion in America

One of Europe's most acclaimed themed entertainment attractions is set to expand to America.

France's Puy du Fou has signed a letter of intent with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to develop a new show for the Tribal Council's "The 407: Gateway to Adventure" development at exit 407 on Interstate 40 in Tennessee, on the road toward Sevierville, Pigeon Forge, and Gatlinburg.

"Responding to the call of the Cherokee people, Puy du Fou will put its know-how at the service of the historical and cultural heritage of this great Indian nation," Puy du Fou said.

Puy du Fou has won multiple Thea Awards for its large-scale historical pageants that depict the history of France. The company has expanded to Spain with plans to expand to Asia. Its first show in the United States will tell the story of Cherokee who served the United States in World War I, in a "patriotic and moving journey for the entire family."

"We are excited to take the first steps towards developing this world-class attraction that will help support our nation economically while creating a new platform to share dimensions of Cherokee history many have never heard," Tribal Council Chairman Richard French said in a press release.

The show is scheduled to open in 2024 as part of the 200-acre development, which also is planned to include a Buc-ee's travel center.

