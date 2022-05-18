Park of the Week: Walt Disney Studios Park

Free Beer, Fireworks Return to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

The start of the summer travel season is just a few days away, and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is getting ready by announcing plans for its Summer Celebration.

It's a big party, and Busch Gardens is providing the drinks. Starting May 31 and continuing through August 7, guests ages 21 and older can enjoy a daily complimentary beer sample at Pantopia Drinks & Snacks.

The Summer Celebration also will feature block party plazas with DJs nightly, as well as an all-new Summer Celebration Fireworks Spectacular at

Festival Field on weekends and holidays.



Photo courtesy Busch Gardens

The Fireworks Spectacular also will feature lasers and fountains and will run on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights at 9:15pm from May 27 through August 7, with extra shows on Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

Of course, this is the first summer for the (literally) biggest attraction at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay - the new Iron Gwazi roller coaster, which has been winning praise from fans since its debut last winter.

To save over $32 on one-day tickets and more on multi-day Choose Your Adventure deals with other Florida theme parks, please visit our travel partner's Busch Gardens Tampa Bay tickets page.

Replies (0)