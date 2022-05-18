Park of the Week: Walt Disney Studios Park
Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

Universal Orlando to Close Its Daily Parade

May 18, 2022, 12:41 PM · Universal's Superstar Parade will end its 10-year run at the Universal Studios Florida next month, the Universal Orlando Resort has announced.

Universal Orlando today posted the news on its website: "Universal's Superstar Parade will end its run on June 4 to make way for new entertainment experiences."

Universal Studios Florida's daily parade opened 10 years ago, on May 8, 2012. Here is our video of its premiere performance.

The parade today features licensed Nickelodeon characters such as SpongeBob Square Pants and Dora the Explorer as well as Universal's own IP, such as Gru and the Minions from Despicable Me and The Secret Life of Pets. But it misses several other Universal Parks franchises that have been featured in parades at Universal Studios in Japan, including Jurassic Park and Harry Potter. So let's take this as an invitation to offer up your wish list for what you would like to see Universal Orlando do next with a USF parade.

Replies (1)

Rock-Blazer12
James Trexen
May 18, 2022 at 1:12 PM

Long overdue. Sesame Street perfected the concept of “stop and go” parade, so this was running on borrowed time ever since that opened. Bring over something like the night parade at Japan and I’d be happy.

