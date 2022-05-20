Park of the Week: Walt Disney Studios Park

Walt Disney World Finds a Home on International Drive

As if it didn't have enough of a presence already in Orlando, Walt Disney World is staking a new claim in one of the region's most popular tourist spots.

On May 31, the Walt Disney World Resort will open a new retail store under the Hollywood Plaza parking garage on International Drive, just south of Sand Lake Road. The new store will combine Disney merchandise and resort ticket sales with what Disney is calling "the first-ever interactive Disney Vacation Club Virtual Discovery Station."

The DVC sales area will include virtual tours, photo galleries, and videos of Disney Vacation Club properties worldwide, including those at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Aulani in Hawaii.

This won't be some under-the-radar location, either. Disney will be heralding the new store with a massive wrap-around, digital display atop the garage, initially celebrating the resort's ongoing 50th anniversary event.



Concept art courtesy Walt Disney World

The digital banner easily will be visible from the adjacent Interstate 4, perhaps not coincidentally one exit before the off-ramp for the Universal Orlando Resort. The store's placement on I-Drive also puts it smack in between Universal Orlando's main campus and the under-construction Epic Universe park near the Orange County Convention Center.

Walt Disney World - like Universal Orlando and SeaWorld and the Kennedy Space Center - has maintained retail stores at the Orlando International Airport for years, so this is hardly the first time that Disney had expanded to promote itself with a remote, customer-facing, staffed presence in the Orlando area.

But this one's gonna be hard to overlook.

