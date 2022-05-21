Park of the Week: Islands of Adventure

Knott's Looks to Win the Summer With Engaging Entertainment

Lots of theme parks roll out festivals and special events to entice visitors during the important summer season. But no theme park offers a summer entertainment line-up as unique as Knott's Berry Farm does.

Summertime at Knott's Berry Farm kicked off this weekend with the return of Ghost Town Alive! Knott's leans hard into live entertainment and original shows throughout the year, but summer sees the park trying something truly unique with this interactive experience that runs on select dates (mostly weekends during the day) in the park's Ghost Town section.

The residents of Calico are celebrating Founders' Day, and they have a seemingly endless supply of tasks for you to do to help. Want to take park in the town's athletic contest? Help the schoolteacher with some lessons? Cover the news for the Calico Gazette? Assist the Sheriff in rounding up some no-good suspects? Or would you rather be one of those shady characters who's up to no good?

It's all up to you - you can participate as much, or as little, as you would like. Personally, I like to let the kids take the lead roles, but if no young-uns are around, I'll take on a task or two.

Ghost Town Alive! seems to get more popular with each passing year, as more and more Knott's visitors get caught up in the fun. A two-year break due to the pandemic only seems to have made folks more willing to participate. I also will never not be amused that the initialism for this interactive entertainment that occasionally encourages playful lawlessness is... "GTA." (Calico > San Andreas, baby!) Here's my TikTok on GTA: Calico.

As much as I appreciate the creativity and ingenuity of Ghost Town Alive!, my favorite pastime at Knott's is to check out whatever is playing at the Bird Cage Theatre. This summer, it's Miss Cameo Kate's Western Burle-Q Revue.

A stand-up bassist, percussionist, and pianist provide the welcomed live instrumental accompaniment for this show, which fills 25 brisk minutes with everything from tap-dancing cowboys to Can-Can girls. Bird Cage shows rarely fail to entertain, and this one certainly rewards you for your time and attention with top-notch singing and dancing. It's a shame to me that more people don't nominate Knott's Bird Cage Theater when we ask for Theme Park Insider Award nominations for Best Show at the end of the year. Even if the production inside is ever-changing, the quality of the show here rarely wavers. This is consistently the best attraction at Knott's Berry Farm, in my book.

But Knott's Summer isn't all about old-timey entertainment in Ghost Town. In the Boardwalk's Walter Knott Theater, Knott's heads in a different direction with live shows from DJ Lance Rock, from Nick Jr.'s Yo Gabba Gabba.



DJ Lance Rock. Photo courtesy Knott's

The imaginative show looks both to entertain and inspire little kids - and their families - with catchy tunes that encourage the audience to want to get up and dance.

Speaking of dancing, that easiest to do in the evenings in front of the Calico Mine Stage, where Knott's is bringing in a collection of local bands for Knott’s Summer Nights. If the dancing gets you hungry, Knott's obliges with a special menu of Summer Nights bites, which you can sample with a six-item tasting card for $50 ($45 for season pass holders).

Other summer entertainment at Knott's includes LA's Bob Baker Marionettes presenting Alegre! in Fiesta Village, where you also can hear Mariachi Angelitas. Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies also return to Wagon Camp for their show.

Take a walk around the park with us, on our latest theme park tour video.

