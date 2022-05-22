Theme Park of the Week: Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure

Islands of Adventure theme park celebrates its 23rd birthday this Saturday. So we are kicking off the anniversary celebration by making Islands of Adventure our Theme Park of the Week.Universal Orlando's
Universal's Islands of Adventure opened officially on May 28, 1999 as Universal's second gate in Orlando, on site of Universal Studios Florida's former parking lot. Today, the park offers perhaps the strongest line-up of top-rated attractions in the world, leading Theme Park Insider readers to vote it as the world's best theme park last year.
Check out the list. IOA is home to three of our readers' top four attractions and four of our top six. All led by our readers' number-one roller coaster, the Jurassic World VelociCoaster.
Not enough for you? Islands of Adventure also delivers the original installation of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, as well as Mythos Restaurant - our first Theme Park Insider Award Hall of Fame member, and Marvel Super Hero Island - theme park land that remains the biggest thorn in the side of the Walt Disney theme parks.
Join us for a stroll around this award-winning park with our walking tour video:
I'll never forget the day, March 27th, 1999. During my college years at the University of South Florida I had the pleasure to work at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Back then we had an arrangement with Universal Studios where Busch employees were given complimentary access to the Studios and vice versa for Universal employees over at Busch. On this date, Islands of Adventure opened up the "sneak peak" to the new park as an approximate $30 upcharge to a day ticket for the Studios. I took advantage of my Studios day pass from my Busch Gardens employment and paid the upcharge to enter Islands of Adventure on it's first day of previews. The crowd level was really low as not many folks were aware of the preview. As a result, we were able to walk on rides such as The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, Dueling Dragons (both fire and ice), Poseidon's Fury, and of course The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man. Needless to say I was completely blown away by the level of theming and state of the art attractions. The small intricate details that differentiated each island was amazing. I fell in love with The Lost Continent and it's callback to the tales of Merlin and King Arthur. That day we stayed until closing and completed our evening with three final spins on The Incredible Hulk Coaster (believe it or not the front of the trains were not yet completed). I walked away that day in utter disbelief that a company not named Disney could create such an imaginative and immersive world. Years later, Islands would give me that same feeling with the opening of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. This themed land that completely turned the theme park industry upside down is the reason I became an annual passholder. In my opinion, this is indeed the best overall theme park in the world. 23 years since my first visit and today I am blessed to be able to bring my daughter to experience this wonderful park. Like I did on my first visit, her eyes light up at that first sight of "the adventure begins" sign that sits above once you enter the park. If this is an indication of what Epic Universe will be, I feel fortunate to have this world of imagination in my backyard.
Universal’s Islands of Adventure continues to be the best theme park in the world.
Such a great park. Besides the rides and restaurants, there are many great areas to explore or just sit and take in all the views.
IOA is the prototype for the modern theme park. It has an unprecedented mix of thrill rides, family rides, theming, variety, and flat out fun. What's amazing is that IOA is so good, yet can be so much better given its obvious shortcomings which include: Lost Continent dead zone, aging Seuss Landing attractions, tricky Marvel Island theming, lack of shows in theaters and central lagoon.
Even with all of the areas in need of improvement, I would rather spend a day at IOA than pretty much any other theme park in the world.
Still remember how stunning it was on first visit in 2001. Compared to Disney, so much in thrills, the Spider-Man ride a stunner and more. 2012 visit with Potter rides even better and still an amazing achievement.
The one ride I skip is the Popeye one as just so damn soaked on that, they literally have heating booths nearby to dry out.