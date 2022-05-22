Park of the Week: Islands of Adventure

Theme Park of the Week: Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure

Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure theme park celebrates its 23rd birthday this Saturday. So we are kicking off the anniversary celebration by making Islands of Adventure our Theme Park of the Week.

Universal's Islands of Adventure opened officially on May 28, 1999 as Universal's second gate in Orlando, on site of Universal Studios Florida's former parking lot. Today, the park offers perhaps the strongest line-up of top-rated attractions in the world, leading Theme Park Insider readers to vote it as the world's best theme park last year.

Check out the list. IOA is home to three of our readers' top four attractions and four of our top six. All led by our readers' number-one roller coaster, the Jurassic World VelociCoaster.

Not enough for you? Islands of Adventure also delivers the original installation of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, as well as Mythos Restaurant - our first Theme Park Insider Award Hall of Fame member, and Marvel Super Hero Island - theme park land that remains the biggest thorn in the side of the Walt Disney theme parks.

Join us for a stroll around this award-winning park with our walking tour video:

To buy discounted tickets to Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Florida, and the adjacent Volcano Bay water theme park, please visit our authorized partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.

