Disneyland Paris Sets Avengers Campus Opening Date

Avengers Campus will open officially on July 20, the Disneyland Paris Resort announced today.

The Marvel-themed land in Walt Disney Studios Park will be Disney's second installation of the Avengers Campus concept, following the original at Disney California Adventure last year. [See our review: An Insider's Guide to Disneyland's Avengers Campus.] But this is not a carbon copy of the Anaheim land. Paris' Avengers Campus will feature several unique elements.



All concept images courtesy Disneyland Paris

And there's no difference more significant than the land's biggest attraction, Avengers Assemble: Flight Force. The park's former Rock 'n' Roller Coaster now has an Avengers theme. You're not riding in limos on the way to a concert anymore. This time, you have brand-new Mark 80 armor that will take you on your wild ride through space with Iron Man and Captain Marvel.



Iron Man will brief recruits in the queue for Avengers Assemble: Flight Force

DCA's Spider-Man interactive dark ride will be called Spider-Man WEB Adventure in Paris. Peter Parker needs your help to capture out-of-control Spider-Bots, which are replicating like Sorcerer Mickey's Fantasia brooms. Riders will board WEB Slinger vehicles, from which they will be able to sling webs from their wrists (virtually) to capture the bots, score points, and save the campus.



On screen action on Spider-Man WEB Adventure

Want more face time with Earth's mightiest heroes? The Training Center photo opp is Avengers Campus' meet and greet location. A new Disney PhotoPass "freeze frame" video sequence will use 27 cameras all around the action to capture guests' moments with Captain Marvel or Iron Man.

The Flight Force building serves as the Avengers HQ here, and on that building, guests will see Tony Stark's F.R.I.D.A.Y. AI, who will welcome guests to the campus while also announcing arrivals of the various Avengers.

Walt Disney Studios' Avengers Campus will feature expanded food and beverage options, too. Here, Pym Kitchen will be a buffet restaurant, serving Pym Particle-treated (and thus giant or miniature) versions of everything from pretzel sandwiches, Jambalaya, Caesar salad with giant croutons to half-meter green beans. Desserts will include pecan pie by the meter, giant blue donuts and mini red donuts, and giant strawberry cream cake or mini cheesecakes.

The main counter service restaurant here will be called Stark Factory and will serve pizza, pasta, and salads. The theme is a former assembly line for Howard Stark, so Imagineers will have stuffed this location will all sorts of Avengers props and Easter eggs.

Three other locations will complete your dining options on Avengers Campus. The WEB (Worldwide Eating Brigade) food truck will serve a variety of Asian noodles and coconut balls, while the FAN-tastic Food Truck will offer New York style hot dogs, vegan sausages, and a cheesecake on a stick for dessert. Finally, the Super Diner will serve Reuben sandwiches.

Avengers Campus is the latest project in Walt Disney Studios Park's ongoing expansion, with a "Frozen"-themed land next on the schedule. For discounted tickets to the park and Disneyland Paris next door, please visit our international travel partner's Disneyland Paris tickets page.

