Mattel Expands Line-Up for Its New Arizona Park

Mattel is expanding the line-up of franchises that it will feature at the new Mattel Adventure Park that's now under construction outside Phoenix.

Slated to open in spring 2023 just south of the NFL stadium in Glendale, Mattel Adventure Park will be part of the new VAI Resort complex. That complex will include Arizona's largest hotel, with more than 1,200 rooms, plus a concert stage, a white-sand beach and lagoon, an Aerophile balloon, and the Mattel Adventure Park.



Concept art for Mattel Adventure Park, courtesy Epic Resort Destinations

With its size and attraction line-up, the Mattel Adventure Park might strike fans as more of a themed and plussed family entertainment center [FEC] than a theme park. Mattel previously announced that the park would include a go-kart track, indoor play area, and a Hot Wheels roller coaster.

Newly announced attractions include a laser tag arena themed to Master of the Universe's Castle Grayskull, as well as nine-hole miniature golf course featuring decorations themed to the Mattel Games portfolio, including Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, Pictionary, and UNO.

But the new highlight will be the Barbie Beach House, which will house multiple attractions, including a Barbie flying theater ride, a Dream Closet Experience featuring Barbie in "hologram" form, and the Barbie Rooftop serving "signature pink beverages perfectly paired with sweet and savory snacks," according to Mattel's press release.

"We are extremely excited to add Barbie, Masters of the Universe and Mattel Games themed attractions and rides to an already outstanding offering in development at the first-ever Mattel Adventure Park," said Mark Cornell, President of Epic Resort Destinations, which is developing the resort. "We have spared no expense to bring these iconic brands to life in ways that will delight visitors of all ages for years to come."

"Mattel Adventure Park will be even more engaging and entertaining at launch with the addition of these iconic Mattel brand experiences," Mattel Senior Director of Global Location Based Entertainment Julie Freeland said. "The expansion of this flagship attraction brings together the largest representation of Mattel’s beloved brands in a live space as never before."

