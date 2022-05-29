Park of the Week: Epcot

Theme Park of the Week: Epcot

It's looking like a big summer for Walt Disney World's second gate. So to kick off the start of the summer travel season in the United States, we are making Epcot our Theme Park of the Week.

Epcot will celebrate its 40th anniversary this October 1, and the park is undergoing a multi-year transformation, including the recent openings of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Remy's Ratatouille Adventure. We talked about what is next in Epcot's future with Zach Riddley, Creative Portfolio Executive, Walt Disney Imagineering, during Disney World's recent press event.

My top pick in Epcot is the just-opened Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster, but in our reader poll late last year, Theme Park Insider readers also voted up Spaceship Earth, Mission: Space, Soarin' Around the World, and Remy's. For shows in Epcot, our readers recommend The American Adventure and Impressions de France.

But the biggest attractions Epcot might be its many restaurants. Le Cellier Steakhouse, Les Chefs de France, and Via Napoli Ristorante e Pizzeria top our readers' recommendations. Epcot also is known for its almost continuous festivals, which provide many food and beverage stands across the park. That's why eating (or drinking) around the world remains one of the great pastimes drawing guests to the park.

What is your favorite part of Epcot? And what are you most looking forward to at this park?

