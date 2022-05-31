Park of the Week: Epcot

Disneyland Ends Magic Key Sales as It Offers Summer Discounts

The Disneyland Resort has cut off sales of its last two Magic Key annual passes as it introduces a new summer discount offer on theme park tickets.

Disneyland started the Magic Key program last August, after "sunsetting" its old annual pass program while its parks were closed during the pandemic. The most expensive pass, the no-blockout Dream Key, sold out in October, and Disney stopped selling the next-most-expensive pass, the Believe Key, in November 2021.

Now Disneyland is no longer selling its Enchant Key and the Southern California resident-only Imagine Key, meaning that no Magic Key passes remain available for purchase by would-be pass holders. And that means no more increased competition for current Magic Key holders when trying to get daily reservations to visit the parks.

A Disneyland spokesperson said that existing Magic Key holders would be given a renewal opportunity when their passes expire, starting later this summer. But the spokesperson said that details on those renewals were not yet available.

As for the ticket discount, that will allow California residents to visit Disneyland or Disney California Adventure for three days on Mondays through Thursdays for $249. A Park Hopper version of that ticket will cost $309. If guests wish to visit on weekends, the cost is $299 for the three-day resident pass and $359 for the Park Hopper version.

The tickets are eligible for use from June 13 through September 15, and are subject to park reservation availability.

If you wanted further proof that summer is no longer the busiest season of the year at the Disneyland Resort, there you go. The Halloween Time and Holidays months, from September through December, are the new prime time at Disneyland these days. (On the east coast, the spring has become the high season for the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with the year-end Christmas and New Year's holidays.)

The discounted tickets are on sale now on the Disneyland website, and we expect an even better version of the deal to land soon on our travel partner's Disneyland tickets page, so check that one later today or tomorrow to see if you can save even more.

