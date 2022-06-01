Park of the Week: Epcot

What’s Next for Annual Passes at Disneyland?

It looks like big changes may be coming to Disneyland’s annual pass program.

Again.

We told you yesterday that Disneyland has suspended sales of all levels of its new Magic Key pass program. Magic Key replaced Disneyland’s longtime annual pass program, which the resort ended in January 2021, when its theme parks were closed by the state due to the pandemic.

Adhere reopening in April 2021, Disneyland introduced Magic Key in August. Like the Flex Pass in Disneyland’s old AP program, all levels of Magic Key required reservations to use on any specific date, with the four tiers of Magic Key each allowed to hold a different number of reservations at once, subject to different blockout calendars.

Competition for available reservation spots became fierce, and Disneyland declared the most expensive - and least restricted - Magic Key tier to be “sold out” in October. Then Disneyland closed the next most expensive level the next month.

Yesterday, Disneyland closed sales of the final two levels, including one open only to Southern California residents. That means the Magic Key program is now closed to new pass holders, less than one year after it opened.

Existing Magic Key holders will be given a renewal opportunity when their passes begin expiring this summer. But that’s where things get… unclear.

I had the opportunity to speak with a Disneyland spokesperson before publishing the Magic Key news yesterday. When I asked to confirm that Magic Key holders would be able to renew their current pass when it expires, the spokesperson could not confirm that, saying only that current Magic Key holders would have the opportunity to renew into several pass types.

Two takeaways from that: One, Disneyland has not decided yet exactly what it will be offering Magic Key holders when their passes expire, implying… Two, that Disneyland is considering, and likely leaning toward, making changes to its annual pass lineup.

The biggest change Disneyland could make to Magic Key is ditching the advance reservation requirement. But Disney has made no move toward eliminating that requirement on any ticket media in either Anaheim or at Walt Disney World in Orlando. Opening admission to all eligible pass holders on any given date would undermine Disney’s effort to use reservations to “smooth” its daily attendance levels. So as long as Disney continues to require reservations for daily tickets, I expect Disney to continue to require them in some form for passes.

Disneyland promoted a reinvention of its annual pass program when the parks reopened last year. But what we got looked a lot like four tiers of the old Flex Pass. Perhaps this time, Disneyland might consider something more transformative for its pass program.

Options could include passes with a defined number of visits during the year, or ones that allowed visits for a certain number of days during each month of the year. Or Disney could just dump the annual passes and offer Magic Key holders discounts on multi-day ticket packages when they “renew.” I welcome readers’ suggestions for Disneyland, in the comments.

Ultimately, however, Disney can do nothing to satisfy long-time annual pass holders who want Disney to return to old-school APs without reviving the attendance load problems that ultimately led Disneyland to kill that program when the pandemic provided it that chance. That likely will make any change that Disneyland implements unpopular with a significant number of its long-time fans.

