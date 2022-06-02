Park of the Week: Epcot

Universal Hollywood Sets Early 2023 Debut for Mario Kart Ride

Universal Studios Hollywood has narrowed the opening-date window for its upcoming Super Nintendo World.

The park now says that the video game-themed land will open in "early 2023." That's not a surprise, given the pace of construction progress on the land, which had prompted some speculation that Super Nintendo World might open in late 2022, before Universal announced in March that it would open in 2023.

Universal also confirmed today that the land's ride will be called Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge. At the initial installation of Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Japan, the ride is called Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge, but Bowser is a Koopa, so... same thing?

The Hollywood installation also will be the same augmented reality motion base dark ride as the original in Japan, creating a "real life" Mario Kart experience for riders. "As part of Team Mario, guests will steer through courses underwater and in the clouds to compete for the Golden Cup while collecting coins to defeat Team Bowser and win," Universal said in its press release.

Here is Universal Studios Hollywood's new hype video for the attraction.

Universal Studios Hollywood also will sell the Power Up bands that visitors can use to track their scores not just on the Mario Kart ride but a wide variety of other interactive features throughout the land. Other Super Nintendo World merchandise is now on sale at the park in Universal Studios Hollywood's Feature Presentation retail store, near the front of the park.

