Park of the Week: Epcot

Electric Ocean Returns With New Shows at SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld San Diego is adding new shows for the return of its Electric Ocean summertime event, which begins this weekend.

New this summer will be Adrenaline!, an extreme stunt show set to music in the Nautilus Amphitheater. The show stars Annaliese Nock ["America’s Got Talent"], who holds a world record for the most somersaults on a Wheel of Death in one minute, according to SeaWorld's press release. Other stunt performers and musicians will feature in the cast of this daredevil show.

Also new this year is ElectroBlast, a "bioluminescent percussion show that creates a sensory electronic rhythmic dance atmosphere." (Sounds like something for EDC fans?) You will find ElectroBlast in Mission Bay Theater.

For a more traditional concert experience, head to SeaWorld San Diego's Bayside Amphitheater, which this summer will feature a to-be-announced line-up of acts in its Saturday-night Summertime Concert Series.



Club Sea Glow at SeaWorld's Electric Ocean. Photo courtesy SeaWorld

Returning to Electric Ocean will be Club Sea Glow - a DJ-led dance party, the Sea of Life illuminated fish sculptures on Dolphin Hill, the iconic Light Tunnel, the Laser Reef Light Show, and the Ignite Fireworks show.

Electric Ocean is included with SeaWorld San Diego park admission, with speciality food and drinks available for sale. Electric Ocean starts June 4 and runs Saturday and Sundays through June 19, when it begins its nightly run through August 14. The Ignite Fireworks do not run on Mondays through Thursdays, though there will be a special Independence Day fireworks show on Monday, July 4.

For discounts up to $30 on one-day tickets, as well as additional deals on Fun Cards, Silver Passes and a Kids Free offer, please visit our travel partner's SeaWorld San Diego tickets page. For more theme park news and advice, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)