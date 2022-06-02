Park of the Week: Epcot

Actress Leaks Disney's Splash Mountain Revamp Date

The actress who voiced Princess Tiana in the Disney movie "The Princess and The Frog" appears to have leaked the opening date for the retheming of Splash Mountain at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Walt Disney Imagineering announced in June 2020 that it would retheme its log flume ride at Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom to "The Princess and The Frog," abandoning the music and characters from "Song of the South," the deeply problematic 1946 live action and animated film that Disney had long buried in its archives. [Here's that link: Zip-a-Dee-Buh-Bye: Disney to Retheme Splash Mountain] But there's been little news from Disney since on when that retheming would appear in the parks. [When Will Princess Tiana Take Over Splash Mountain?]

But this morning, Anika Noni Rose mentioned a opening date during an appearance on ABC's "Live with Kelly and Ryan" talk show. "It will be out in 2024," she said when asked about the project.

"But if I were to tell you anything else, I would be sucked into the ground and you’d never see me again," she added. Rose is reprising her role for "Tiana," a new Disney+ series debuting next year.



Splash Mountain/The Princess and The Frog" concept art courtesy Walt Disney Imagineering

The last Disney representative who leaked an opening date, now-former Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Geoff Morrell, left the company not long after tweeting that Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind would open on Memorial Day weekend - before Disney had made that date official. To be fair, though, the mess in Florida likely had more to do with that than jumping the gun on an attraction debut date.

A 2024 opening is likely the earliest practical debut for the new, whatever-it-will-be-called Splash Mountain. Both Disneyland and Magic Kingdom have major new attractions in the works for debut within the next 12 months, with Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway opening in a reimagined Toontown at Disneyland and TRON Lightcycle Run approaching completion in Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

No visible on-site work has been on the Splash Mountain transformation on either coast, and it just doesn't make financial sense for Disney to rush construction work on that project with major E ticket-level attractions already commanding Disney's promotional attention on both coasters next year. Slotting the new Princess and the Frog mountain in for 2024 would give Disney a big new attraction to promote for one more year in a row, as the parks continue their recovery and move into expansion following their pandemic closures.

For more background on Disney's trouble with Splash Mountain, as well as other attractions, please read our 2020 post, Can Theme Parks Get on the Right Side of History?, which is part of our 20 Great Reads for 20 Years of Theme Park Insider. And for more theme park news and advice, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

