Actress Leaks Disney's Splash Mountain Revamp Date

The actress who voiced Princess Tiana in the Disney movie "The Princess and The Frog" appears to have leaked the opening date for the retheming of Splash Mountain at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
Walt Disney Imagineering announced in June 2020 that it would retheme its log flume ride at Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom to "The Princess and The Frog," abandoning the music and characters from "Song of the South," the deeply problematic 1946 live action and animated film that Disney had long buried in its archives. [Here's that link: Zip-a-Dee-Buh-Bye: Disney to Retheme Splash Mountain] But there's been little news from Disney since on when that retheming would appear in the parks. [When Will Princess Tiana Take Over Splash Mountain?]
But this morning, Anika Noni Rose mentioned a opening date during an appearance on ABC's "Live with Kelly and Ryan" talk show. "It will be out in 2024," she said when asked about the project.
"But if I were to tell you anything else, I would be sucked into the ground and you’d never see me again," she added. Rose is reprising her role for "Tiana," a new Disney+ series debuting next year.
The last Disney representative who leaked an opening date, now-former Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Geoff Morrell, left the company not long after tweeting that Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind would open on Memorial Day weekend - before Disney had made that date official. To be fair, though, the mess in Florida likely had more to do with that than jumping the gun on an attraction debut date.
A 2024 opening is likely the earliest practical debut for the new, whatever-it-will-be-called Splash Mountain. Both Disneyland and Magic Kingdom have major new attractions in the works for debut within the next 12 months, with Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway opening in a reimagined Toontown at Disneyland and TRON Lightcycle Run approaching completion in Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.
No visible on-site work has been on the Splash Mountain transformation on either coast, and it just doesn't make financial sense for Disney to rush construction work on that project with major E ticket-level attractions already commanding Disney's promotional attention on both coasters next year. Slotting the new Princess and the Frog mountain in for 2024 would give Disney a big new attraction to promote for one more year in a row, as the parks continue their recovery and move into expansion following their pandemic closures.
It is broken, in Disney's view, because almost no one who rides Splash knows the story it is referencing. On a TPaTF attraction, that would no longer be the case.
Disney wants The Princess and The Frog to become a major franchise. That's why it is giving it another D+ series. To reach that level, though, it also needs a major theme park attraction.
I won't dismiss WDI here until I see what the Imagineers deliver. I suspect the ride itself will not change one bit and that all of the changes will come in decoration and music.
Honestly, given that, I think open-minded fans might find that they enjoy the new version as much if not more than the old. I'm also not saying that will happen, but I can see that as a real possibility, especially given the precedent of Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, which ultimately tested much better than The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror it replaced.
It’s still a popular attraction, even though know one knows the story it’s referencing. Haunted Mansion isn’t based on any real story, and still is very popular. Before the Pirates of The Caribbean movies came out, the ride didn’t originate from a specific story. Both rides have always been popular nonetheless.
@timbo,
That's true...however from Disney's standpoint, this is probably something they'll ultimately view as a "win". First, because Song of the South has always been the "movie we don't talk about" & problematic for them & secondly..it's being adapted to an IP....(which is probably an even bigger incentive)
By changing it to TPATF, it fits nicely into Disney's newer "IP" driven attractions (i.e. merchandising). Even Haunted Mansion gets an IP overlay & Pirates added Jack Sparrow, Davvy Jones & other elements from the franchise to the attraction.
They'll be able to promote another princess (and of course that merch) while touting it as a new attraction.
On a related note...I'm actually not sure, but what was Disney's last "original" non IP major attraction?
I think the difference is that Splash Mountain is currently based on a movie, but it is based on a movie that will never been seen on anything other than old VHS tapes, unlike Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Jungle Cruise.
I am glad to seen the retheming as I am hopeful it will be replacing aging animatronics with something more realistic and using projection mapping like what is currently used on Frozen Ever After and 7 Dwarfs Mine Train.
Unless this turns out to be a truly outstanding overlay of the original ride, I don't see this being anymore of a major ride like FEA is. Princess and the Frog came out in 2009, and if Anika Noni Rose is correct on the opening date, it will be 15 years after the film's release before Splash Mountain's theme changes. If PatF was a truly great movie, Disney would had done something more with it, much like how Frozen when from screen to theme park ride in less than 3 years.
What Disney is guilty of is the timing of the announcement of the retheming, done so during the George Floyd protests. It just seems that Disney was paying lip-service to what was popular at the time.
Of course, that may not be true. Nearly everything the current Disney management does is with dollars in mind, and its likely this is no exception if they are bring out a Disney+ series based upon Princess and the Frog. It just feels like Disney is trying to capitalize by putting a Princess of color on center stage.
My main issue is that Disney at this time is focused on cutting costs, and as a result corners. It makes sense for Disney to get rid of its last major connection to a movie its embarrassed of, and Princess and the Frog is great movie. But Splash Mountain has been poorly maintained for years, and if they don’t fix the broken Show elements, they’d be better off not changing it.
At WDW/MK, how would this change fit into Frontierland thematically?
Best option would be to change that corner of Frontierland (Splash Mountain and Tall Tale Inn) into a New Orleans Square miniland.
A N’Awlins/character dining location could turn that corner of the park into something special. If Disney makes the change, then they should go all in at MK.
"If PatF was a truly great movie, Disney would had done something more with it, much like how Frozen when from screen to theme park ride in less than 3 years."
Well, I think it goes back to money, (not technically quality). Frozen was a pop culture monster & box office juggernaut. No recent Disney film (outside of Marvel) went from screen to theme park in 3 years. Frozen brings that money...but quality wise, many would argue that Tangled, Moana, Zootopia, Ralph, or even TPATF are all fairly close in quality.
It just feels like Disney is trying to capitalize by putting a Princess of color on center stage.
Well, they are a corporation, lol. I think it's pretty clear that it wasn't random that Tiana was chosen, Ultimately, with the D+ series in the works....as well as their princess line being one of the top 10 media franchises in the world...motives aside, this is still an overall win for them.
I definitely agree with everyone that it’ll become a popular ride, there’s no doubt about that. However, my point is that Splash Mountain remains a popular ride to this day. When I go to Disneyland or Disney World, I still need to have a fast pass…otherwise it’s at least a 90 minute wait.
Yes, Song of the South wasn’t Disney’s finest moment. It’s also not available to watch anywhere. However, like I said earlier, I’ve never noticed any racial undertones while on Splash Mountain.
Let’s be honest, the only reason Disney is changing to Princess and the Frog is because of “cancel culture.” There were petitions signed to change the ride. Disney faced backlash over the rides origin, and needed to change it in order to appease people. If “cancel culture” wasn’t a phenomenon, would Disney have changed it? I highly doubt it. Splash Mountain has been a big drawer for them for years. If there wasn’t any backlash…why would they change it in the first place? They would have no reason to. If they felt the ride was racist, they would have changed it years ago.
I’m not going to lie, Princess and the Frog will be a nice fit. Especially in Disneyland, near New Orleans Square. It’s also a ride based on a Princess, rather than a movie that most people haven’t seen, like Song of the South. But let’s all be honest, Disney is changing it because of the backlash they received, due to the “cancel culture” phenomenon.
Splash Mountain’s characters are steeped in racism and the signature song is based on a racial slur.
Disney’s playing a complicated game of not mentioning Song of the South at all, trying to promote inclusivity and practically operating theme parks.
A good question was brought up earlier about the last non-IP major attraction at a theme park. Hmmm...
Would have to go over 16 years ago with Expedition Everest at AK. 2006 is when it opened.
It still feels weird for a Disney princess ride to have such a height requirement and thrill level. TPATF deserves an original ride. And Splash Mountain seems like it is it’s own IP outside SOTS now. Make a new series based on the ride’s characters if you will. The merch already sells. TPATF merch could sell. Why cut off two merch lines for just one? And suppose this will remove one of Disney’s mountains from the range since it will technically be a tree in a swamp now.
I still don’t see the need to change the ride. I’ve been on splash mountain many, many times, and have never noticed anything with racial undertones. All this “cancel culture” nonsense needs to stop. To this day, Splash Mountain remains one of the most popular attractions at both Disneyland and Disney World.
I’m sure the Princess and the Frog will be good. But why fix something that isn’t broke? Disney caved to pressure from people who continue to promote “cancel culture.” Listen, Walt Disney, himself, has been accused of being anti-Semitic. Does that mean we should cancel Disney all together? No! I’m curious to see how The Princess and the Frog turns out.