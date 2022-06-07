Park of the Week: Universal Studios Florida

Universal Studios Beijing to Reopen Next Week

Universal Studios Beijing will reopen next week following a six-week closure due to the pandemic.

Universal's new theme park in China shut down May 1 as local authorities ordered the closing of attractions and other business to slow the spread of the virus. The Universal Studios Grand Hotel, NUO Hotel, and Universal CityWalk Beijing will reopen to guests on June 14, with the Universal Studios Beijing theme park joining them the next day.

The park and other locations at the resort will reopen at 75% capacity, adhering to Beijing city's pandemic prevention and control policy and requirements. Tickets will go back on sale starting June 11. All guests are required to provide a 72-hour negative NAT test result, present their Health Kit and personal ID, submit to a temperature check, as well as to provide a valid park reservation QR code before entering Universal Studios Beijing.

"We would like to express our heartfelt respect and gratitude to the medical and community staff and to all Team Members for their efforts to maintain health and safety during the recent closure," the park said in a statement posted on its website. "We also extend our sincere thanks to guests and friends who have shown understanding and support during this special period. We look forward to seeing you again at Universal Beijing Resort."

Among other U.S.-branded theme parks in China, now only Shanghai Disneyland remains closed.