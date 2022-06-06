Park of the Week: Universal Studios Florida

Travel Tip: Don’t Split Your Airline Tickets

This might not be a theme park-specific travel tip, but it can affect anyone planning to fly to their next theme park vacation. Especially if you do not live in a major city or if you’re new to booking airline reservations.

The Internet is filled with suggestions and tips on how to save money on airfares. Follow them all, and your vacation can turn into an early season of “The Amazing Race,” as you hack together tickets between cities like Dr. Frankenstein creating his monster.

But there's risk to that. If you don’t live in a city whose airport offers multiple nonstop flights to your destination, you’re probably looking at having to make a connection (or two!) to get where you want to go. The easiest thing is to use something like Google Flights to search for flights to your destination and book whatever’s cheapest.

But some sources might advise you to look at buying separate tickets between your home airport and your connection city, then from your connection city on to your final destination. This is more common for international flights, but from time to time you might save a few bucks doing this with a domestic itinerary.

Here’s the tip: Don’t do this. Why? If your first flight is delayed, causing you to miss your connection, the airline is obligated to rebook you and get you to your final destination, but only if you booked your trip as a single ticket.

If you booked a “split ticket,” with separate tickets for each leg of your trip, you’re out of luck if you miss any connection. You’ll have to pay for a new flight. And your fellow passengers on single tickets may be booked automatically into scarce seats on later flights before you even get the chance to look for those alternatives.

Splitting tickets also can leave you with rushing to make nightmare hikes across large airports, which typically cluster gate assignments to airlines and their partners. Airports literally are designed around the assumption that people won't split tickets.

The only time when a split ticket can make sense is when you are planning to spend some extra time in your connection city - at least an overnight stay. That extra time gives you some wiggle room should your initial flight not get you to the connecting airport when you planned.

It’s the same principle as not booking your flight the same morning as your cruise departure day. You can get away with that if you live in a major city that offers multiple nonstop flights daily to your cruise departure city. Book the first flight out in the morning, and you will have options should that flight get canceled or delayed.

But if you have to make a connection, or there’s just one nonstop a day from your hometown, you’ll be less at risk of missing your departure if you fly out the day before. In addition, booking your airline flight through the cruise line provides you extra protection.

As always, you do you. Some travelers are willing to risk big inconvenience to save a few bucks here and there. It’s all part of the game for them. But if your priority is getting to your vacation on time, don’t get cute trying to finesse your way there. Book you and your family on a single ticket all the to your vacation destination.

Even if it costs you a few extra bucks to do so. Consider that a form of travel insurance.

