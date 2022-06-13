Park of the Week: Shanghai Disneyland

John Murdy to Preview Halloween Horror Nights at Midsummer Scream

Midsummer Scream has confirmed that Halloween Horror Nights' Creative Director John Murdy will appear again at the convention this year, sharing a preview of this year's event at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Murdy will appear on Saturday, July 30 during the three-day Halloween and horror convention, which runs July 29-31 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Southern California. Murdy's past Midsummer Scream presentations have included announcements of new mazes, er, houses as well as in-depth, scene-by-scene descriptions of attractions at that year's upcoming Halloween Horror Nights.

Here is some of what he talked about at last year's event: Get the Inside Scoop on 'The Bride of Frankenstein Lives' Maze. So far this year, Universal has announced houses for "Halloween" and "Universal Monsters: Legends Collide" - with The Wolf Man, Dracula, and The Mummy - for this year's events in both Hollywood and Orlando.

In addition to the Murdy presentation, Midsummer Scream will include more than 300 vendors, the Hall of Shadows haunt zone, Horror Short Film Fest, celebrity meets, and multiple other performances, panels, and presentations. One-day general admission tickets start at $32, with a three-day "Gold Bat" pass offering priority access to panels and presentations costing $135. Tickets are on sale now on the Midsummer Scream website.

Update: Murdy just said on Twitter that “one lucky panel attendee will win 2 Express Tickets to HHN and an exclusive behind the scenes tour with yours truly.” All the more reason to go!

