Park of the Week: Shanghai Disneyland

Universal Orlando to Open Two New Escape Rooms

Get ready for another Universal Studios Escape in Orlando.

No, the Universal Orlando Resort is not reverting to its old brand name. But the resort today did confirm that it will be opening a new escape room attraction on its CityWalk.



Image courtesy Universal Orlando Resort

Universal’s Great Movie Escape will feature two escape rooms, each themed to Universal film franchises.

"Through interactive state-of-the-art missions, captivating storytelling and intricately detailed sets, guests will be swept into the dinosaur adventures of Jurassic World or the time-traveling chaos of Back to the Future as they solve their way through a multi-sensory experience like no other," Universal Orlando said in its press release announcing the new attraction.

Universal’s Great Movie Escape will open "later this year" and tickets will go on sale "in the months ahead," Universal said.

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (15)