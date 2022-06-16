Park of the Week: Shanghai Disneyland

Disneyland Offers a New Menu for Barbecue Fans

Barbecue is back at Disneyland this summer. The Disneyland Resort today unveiled a new menu for the Paradise Garden Grill at Disney California Adventure - one that puts this summertime favorite in the spotlight.

The counter service restaurant's new menu features three barbecue entrees: a North Carolina-style BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich for $13.99, a St. Louis-style BBQ-Rubbed Half Chicken for $16.99, and Kansas City-style BBQ Spare Ribs for $17.99. Each comes with a choice of side, with the options being Poblano Mac & Cheese, Chuck Wagon Beans, Potato Salad (with eggs and bacon), Coleslaw, Jalapeño-Cheddar Corn Bread, or Andouille Sausage.

A plant-based Impossible BBQ Burger also is available for $13.99.

For those who want a little of (almost) everything, Paradise Garden Grill also offers a $64.99 Family Picnic Platter, which includes the half chicken, ribs, and pulled pork, plus the sausage and all the other sides, along with cherry cheesecake for dessert. Disney says this one serves two to four people. That sounds like a challenge to me.



Family Picnic Platter. Photo courtesy Disney

While barbecue-inspired items show up from time to time at other restaurants in the parks, Disneyland hasn't had a dedicated barbecue restaurant (that I can remember) since the old Big Thunder Barbecue closed to make way for Star Wars Galaxy's Edge. And no, Bengal "Barbecue" doesn't count. Those skewers are great, but that's not the type of barbecue I am talking about here. That said, please let Paradise Garden Grill be better than Disney World's Regal Eagle Smokehouse.

Paradise Garden Grill routinely changes its menu for Disney California Adventure's various festivals, so I would not expect this new menu to remain in place for long.

Elsewhere, Disneyland's Harbour Galley is now serving a Harbour Muffuletta Salad for $11.49. That includes the traditional New Orleans sandwich fillings of cured meats and cheese, here served on mixed lettuce with olive Tapenade, Giardiniera, Pepperoncini and Italian dressing. You get sliced Sourdough with that if you really want the sandwich experience. Harbour Galley also now is offering Steak Gumbo or Vegetable Gumbo along with Clam Chowder as its $11.49 "soup in a bread bowl" options. However, the Lobster Mac 'n' Cheese in a Sourdough Bread Bowl is no longer available, which is too bad for me, because that was the very next item on my Disneyland "to-do" list.

Ya snooze, ya lose, I guess.

Finally in Disneyland Resort food news, Red Rose Taverne is offering a Late Night Menu with three poutine selections: the classic, Firelight Fries with Spiced Chicken and Pepperoncini Ranch Sauce, and a plant-based "Chili Cheese" Poutine. All are served on seasoned waffle fries and cost $11.99 each.

