It's Time for Happy Hour This Summer at SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld San Diego is bringing back live concerts and offering new restaurants and a weekly happy hour as the California park welcomes the start of the summer vacation season.

The Electric Ocean Summer Concert Series will welcome headlining acts to SeaWorld San Diego's Bayside Amphitheater on select Saturdays at 6pm. Here is the line-up:

June 18: Asia featuring John Payne

June 25: David Nail

July 23: MacKenzie Porter

July 30: Ashanti

August 13: Micky Dolenz of The Monkees

Elsewhere, the park has opened a new restaurant called Hibisco in the location that formerly houses Mama Stella's Pizza Kitchen. Hibisco will serve Mexican-inspired bowls and tacos, with a choice of carne asada, adobada, chicken, or Impossible chorizo, with cilantro lime rice and a variety of toppings. Sides and desserts include street corn, black beans, caramel churros and cheesecake.



Photo courtesy SeaWorld San Diego

If your heart was set on pizza, SeaWorld will have you covered at the new Manta Pizza walk-up counter, located next to... well, guess.

Just around the corner, past Dolphin Point, guests will find the new Underwater Cantina, serving cocktails including the Mermaid Margarita and Starr-Berry Mojito on the patio. The San Diego park also has opened High Tide Brews next to Explorer's Cafe. That new tap room will serve a limited-time High Tide Happy Hour with $2 beer flights every Friday from 4-7pm. The beer flights include four 5 oz. samples of Emperor Hazy IPA and Shipwreck Rapids Lager by Mike Hess Brewing, SkyTower Golden Ale by Golden Road Brewing, and India Pale Whale West Coast IPA by Harland Brewing Co.

"We are always looking to offer guests new and exciting ways to enhance their experience at the park, and we can't wait for guests to refuel and reenergize at these delicious destinations," SeaWorld San Diego Park President Jim Lake said.

In addition to the new food and concerts, SeaWorld San Diego is hosting its Electric Ocean nighttime event again this summer, as well as the first summer for its new Emperor dive coaster.

