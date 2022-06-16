Park of the Week: Shanghai Disneyland

Two Shows Are Coming Back to Universal Studios Hollywood

Two popular shows are returning to Universal Studios Hollywood this summer, beginning with tonight's return of the park's Harry Potter castle light show.

The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle is showing again after dark in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, but the bigger news from Universal is the return next month of the park's Special Effects Show.

The live look at what goes into making Hollywood movies has been closed since Universal reopened to guests last year. The Special Effects Show returns Friday, July 1 and will run daily through Sunday, August 14, before switching to weekends only starting Saturday, August 20.

The Special Effects Show opened in the Castle Theater on the Upper Lot in late 2015, and here was our initial review of the production: Let's Take a Look at Universal Studios Hollywood's New Special Effects Show - "Think of this as a live-action DVD extra, where performers (and some audience volunteers) demonstrate some of the practical, visual, and sound effects that moviemakers use to help make their films come to life on screen."

Pasting that, I realized that I probably have to explain what a "DVD extra" is to some readers. Which would require explaining what a DVD is/was. Sigh. Okay, forget it.

Anyway, in addition to these returning productions, Universal Studios Hollywood will celebrate the opening of the new Minions: The Rise of Gru movie by allowing the Minions to take over Universal Plaza from Monday, June 27 through Sunday, July 17. Minions, including the new Otto, will meet guests in the plaza, which also will become home to a 16-foot Minion squishy and a "specially-created Minion-themed game," both of which will remain through the summer vacation season.

Ah, I shall go to Universal and hire a Minion to explain all antiquated technology references to Theme Park Insider readers in future posts! Now I just need to find a banana....

