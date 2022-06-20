Park of the Week: SeaWorld San Diego

Best Travel Tips: Don't Forget an Extra Bag

No matter where you travel this summer - or how much you pack - if you will be gone overnight, make sure you bring an extra bag with you.

I'm not talking about an extra suitcase. Unless you are planning an enormous amount of shopping on your trip, you can leave that at home. But you should consider packing an extra, folded plastic or durable cloth sack in your luggage. That's going to be your dirty clothes bag.

When you are planning what to wear on your trip, don't forget that after its first day, you will have a mix of clean and dirty clothes with you. Don't be that stereotypical college student who mixes clean and dirty items, relying on a "sniff test" to tell which is which. Just bring an extra bag for the dirty stuff. Or if you forget, designate a shopping bag from early in your trip to do the job.

That extra bag also makes it easy to take or send those clothes out to wash, too. Some hotels still provide laundry bags, but ever-growing cuts in hotel services mean that you should not count on one being there for you at your destination. And if you are staying an AirBnB, a hostel, campground, or someone's home, there's pretty much zero chance that anyone will have a laundry bag for you.

Some people might recommend bringing a resealable plastic bag for wet clothes. I won't, and instead will recommend that you dry your wet clothes before putting them away in a laundry bag. Hang them in the bathroom or a clothesline. Don't stick a wet swimsuit or drenched shirt in with other dry clothes to mildew and stink up the bag. Dry them first.

That said, a resealable plastic bag can be useful for storing wet items temporarily, such as on your way back from a water park or the beach. Just don't leave those wet items sealed away long enough to get funky. Rinse and dry them as soon as you can, then fold 'em up in the dirty clothes bag until it's time to wash.

At the end of the trip, when repacking everything to fit in my luggage for the return home, I have turned my laundry bag inside out to fit whatever clean clothes I have left, so that I can continue to keep them separated from all the dirty stuff now filling the rest of my luggage.

Experienced travelers often have their own systems for managing dirty clothes during a trip. If you have a tip you would like to share with other Theme Park Insider readers, please tell us in the comments.

