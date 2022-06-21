Park of the Week: SeaWorld San Diego

Disney's Newest Cruise Ship Arrives in Florida

We are just about a week away now from the official debut of the Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, Disney Wish.

Disney Wish sailed into its new home port at Port Canaveral, Florida yesterday. The ship completed the trans-Atlantic voyage from the Meyer Werft shipyard in Bremerhaven, Germany and will welcome Disney cast members for a shakedown cruise this week before welcoming reporters for its Christening Cruise on June 29. The ship's public Maiden Voyage will set sail on July 14.



Disney Wish at Port Canaveral. Photo courtesy Disney

Disney Wish will be sailing three- and four-night itineraries to the Bahamas this inaugural season, including a stop at Disney's private island, Castaway Cay. On board, the Wish will feature a new "The Little Mermaid" live musical in its Walt Disney Theatre, two new dinner shows, including a "World of Marvel" interactive experience and a Frozen-themed show, an AquaMouse water coaster featuring media screens, an augmented reality experience called Disney Uncharted Adventure, plus Star Wars, Marvel and Imagineering-themed adventures for kids, and Star Wars and Beauty and the Beast-themed lounges for adults.

Stay tuned next week for more coverage of the next-generation entertainment designed by Walt Disney Imagineers for the Disney Wish, including the ship's Christening ceremony.

And for even more themed entertainment news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)