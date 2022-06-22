Darth Vader To Return to an Old Home at Walt Disney World

Disney's Hollywood Studios, giving the Walt Disney World theme park Star Wars-themed attractions in three of its nine lands.The Star Wars Launch Bay is coming back to
When it reopens July 17, the focus will be on character meet and greets in the reopened Launch Bay, where Disney World guests will be able to meet Chewbacca, BB-8, and - here's the big one - Darth Vader. Vader does not fit within the timeline in Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land, so Disney needs a place for fans to meet this popular and iconic character. Apparently, setting up shop next to Star Wars: The Adventures Continue ride in Echo Lake wasn't an optimal choice, so Vader will hold court in the Launch Bay's Animation Courtyard space.
Star Wars Launch Bay opened in 2015 as a place for Disney to promote its Star Wars franchise while the sequel movies were hitting theaters and the resort was building Galaxy's Edge. The first version opened in the old Carousel of Progress theater at Disneyland as part of the Seasons of the Force takeover of that park's Tomorrowland. That version remains closed, but Disneyland takes a much less informal approach to character meets than Walt Disney World, where characters tend to meet fans in designated indoor spaces rather than out and about in the park, as they often do on the west coast.
More Star Wars characters? Yes! (Even though they should be in Galaxy's Edge.)
By the way, it's not "Star Wars: The Adventures Continue." According to the WDW website, it's "Star Tours – The Adventures Continue."
One thing about Disney: Between "Fallen Order," "Rogue One" and now "Obi-Wan" show, they've restored Vader to the terrifying figure us kids back in 1977 saw and why he's the ultimate movie villain.
Technically the Mandolorian and Grogu don't fit in the Galaxy's Edge timeline either, but Disney decided to wedge the former into Batuu, and are doing everything they can to figure out how to get the latter in Black Spire Outpost too.
Disney could easily get Vader on Batuu by having Kylo Ren play holograms of his grandfather.
Or just forget about timelines, and give the GP what it wants. You’re Disney. “Shut up, and take my money.”
"Technically the Mandolorian and Grogu didn't fit in the Galaxy's Edge timeline either." Yeah I find this quite interesting. I wonder if theme park IP is a different standard for folks than the IP being immersive elsewhere.
You'll see cosplay meetups at cons and folks just assemble. Maul, Vader, and Kylo all brandishing lightsabers together and showing off their gear. But I can also understand a jarring experience of having Kylo walk off set and Vader show up 5 minutes later. Not to mention Guests going to a meet and greet with Kylo and pointing out how they just left Rey. (as if they Cast Member is going to suddenly leap and go hunt her with the Guest?)
And how does this fit into other IPs? If Universal Opens a new WWoHP area based on the new prequel movies will folks find it awkward too? Fun thoughts!
Outstanding news. HS desperately needs more attraction capacity, even if it is in the form of a simple meet and greet.