Darth Vader To Return to an Old Home at Walt Disney World

The Star Wars Launch Bay is coming back to Disney's Hollywood Studios, giving the Walt Disney World theme park Star Wars-themed attractions in three of its nine lands.

When it reopens July 17, the focus will be on character meet and greets in the reopened Launch Bay, where Disney World guests will be able to meet Chewbacca, BB-8, and - here's the big one - Darth Vader. Vader does not fit within the timeline in Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land, so Disney needs a place for fans to meet this popular and iconic character. Apparently, setting up shop next to Star Wars: The Adventures Continue ride in Echo Lake wasn't an optimal choice, so Vader will hold court in the Launch Bay's Animation Courtyard space.



Photo courtesy Walt Disney World

Star Wars Launch Bay opened in 2015 as a place for Disney to promote its Star Wars franchise while the sequel movies were hitting theaters and the resort was building Galaxy's Edge. The first version opened in the old Carousel of Progress theater at Disneyland as part of the Seasons of the Force takeover of that park's Tomorrowland. That version remains closed, but Disneyland takes a much less informal approach to character meets than Walt Disney World, where characters tend to meet fans in designated indoor spaces rather than out and about in the park, as they often do on the west coast.

