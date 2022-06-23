Park of the Week: SeaWorld San Diego

Universal Beijing Aims for Reopening This Week

Universal Studios Beijing's on-and-off-again reopening plans are back on. The resort has announced that it will begin a phased return this week.

The Universal Studios Grand Hotel and Universal CityWalk Beijing will open to guests at noon on June 24, followed by the return of the Universal Studios Beijing theme park on June 25. The NUO Resort Hotel will reopen on July 1, completing the reopenings for the resort.

The park will reopen at limited capacity, and while Universal said that the majority of attractions would be operational with the park's return, "certain experiences, shows and restaurants will reopen gradually in due course."

The Universal Beijing Resort closed on May 1 as part of the latest wave of lockdowns in the Chinese capital. Elsewhere in China, Shanghai Disneyland remains closed, though that park's Disneytown shopping and dining district and its Shanghai Disneyland Hotel last week reopened to the public, suggesting that the theme park's return may be coming relatively soon.