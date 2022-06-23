Park of the Week: SeaWorld San Diego

Disney's New Marvel Coaster to Get a Holiday Theme

Epcot's new Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster will get a holiday overlay this Christmas season, Walt Disney World announced today.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind features one of six randomly selected songs on its on-board audio, but those songs will be swapped for "a mash-up of seasonal jams," Disney said. "Guests will blast off to the tune of an awesome holiday single, bringing joy to Xandar and Terra, too."

The specific holiday songs that Disney will feature on the ride have yet to be announced. Walt Disney World's holiday celebrations begin November 11, though Disney has not yet confirmed if that will be the start date for the Guardians holiday overlay.



Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Photos courtesy Disney

In addition, Walt Disney World today announced the dates for the return of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at the Magic Kingdom.

November: 8, 10, 11, 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, 22, 27, 29

December: 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 20, 22

The after-hours party will again feature Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade, Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks, the Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration show at the castle forecourt and the A Totally Tomorrowland Christmas show on the Rockettower Plaza Stage, the Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe dance party, Disney Junior Jingle Jam in Storybook Circus, the Jingle Cruise holiday overlay of Jungle Cruise, and free cookies and hot cocoa throughout the park.

Tickets will run from $149 – $199 per adult, with a $10 discount for children. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Disney's website July 7, while Disney World hotel guests may buy tickets as early as June 30.

Elsewhere at Walt Disney World, the resort announced that it will add "holiday-themed displays" to the Beacons of Magic projection and light shows on its park icons, including the Hollywood Tower Hotel, Tree of Life and Spaceship Earth during its holiday celebrations. Disney also will add a holiday song finale to the "For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration" at Disney's Hollywood Studios, while the Merry Menagerie puppets will return to Disney's Hollywood Studios and International Festival of the Holidays will return to Epcot, including the Candlelight Processional, starting November 25.

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort

In California, the Believe... In Holiday Magic fireworks will return to Disneyland, while World of Color – Season of Light will play once again at Disney California Adventure.

Dates will be announced later, but both shows are included with park admission.

Around the World

Elsewhere, Disney today announced that "Disney Enchanted Christmas" will return at Disneyland Paris from November 12 to January 8, 2023, with Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade and the Let's Sing Christmas in Discoveryland.



Disney Enchanted Christmas at Disneyland Paris

At Hong Kong Disneyland, "A Disney Christmas" will run from November 2022 to early January 2023, while "Disney Christmas" starts at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea from November 8 to December 25.

