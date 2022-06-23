Park of the Week: SeaWorld San Diego

Blumhouse to Return to Universal for Halloween

Blumhouse is back for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Universal today announced that the popular horror franchise would be returning at its Halloween Horror Nights after-hours events on both coasts again this year. "The Horrors of Blumhouse" house will feature two recent Blumhouse films: 2020's "Freaky" and "The Black Phone," which opens tomorrow.

In The Black Phone section of the house, guests will be trying to escape the fun house of demented magician "The Grabber," while in the Freaky scenes, guests will be trying to outrun serial killer "The Butcher," who just happens to have switched bodies with a high school girl. Here is Universal's hype video for the houses:

Blumhouse has become a Halloween Horror Nights staple in recent years, as the studio has become a reliable source for financially successful genre films. As a sign of how much the studio has become a big Hollywood player, Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum just got elected to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors.

Halloween Horror Nights starts this year on September 2 at Universal Studios Florida and on September 8 at Universal Studios Hollywood. The Horrors of Blumhouse is the third house announced for this year's events, joining Halloween and Universal Monsters: Legends Collide. Florida's event will feature 10 houses, while Hollywood will offer eight houses plus the return of Terror Tram.

Replies (3)